News

FIFA Club Benefits Programme – Newcastle United a Premier League middle earner as cash divided

Newcastle United await their share of the Club Benefits Programme.

FIFA will distribute £169m to clubs following the FIFA World Cup.

The Club Benefits Programme began in 2010 and now each World Cup sees a pot of cash divided between clubs who supply players for the tournament.

That South Africa World Cup in 2010 saw $40m (approx £32m) divided between clubs around the globe, now in 2022 that figure is more than five times ($209m) as much.

The figure each club gets, is due to a number of factors, mainly though revolving around how many players they supply and how long they stay in the competition.

The Times have now updated on the Premier League clubs and the biggest and lowest earners, revealing that Man City (16 players at the finals, are to receive around £4.5m from the FIFA Club Benefits Programme.

Next highest in line from the Premier League for a Club Benefits Programme are Man Utd getting $3.62 million (£2.92 million).

The opposite end of the spectrum will see the lowest payments in the Premier League going to Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Southampton. The Times saying around $360,000 (£291,000) for each club, having had two players each involved whose countries did not get beyond the group stage.

The newspaper don’t report the figure for Newcastle United but they are set to be one of the middle earners, with five players who all stayed in the competition beyond the group stage. Teenage striker Garang Kuol will officially become a Newcastle United player once the January 2023 transfer window opens, so I am assuming that Central Coast Mariners are the ones who would receive the cash due for his involvement in this Qatar World Cup.

Good to hear from Sky Sports as well that Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson returned to Newcastle United training on Wednesday, with Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar set to follow shortly.

The Times report – 14 December 2022:

‘Fifa will distribute $209 million (£169 million) in its Club Benefits Programme based on about $10,000 (£8,100) for each day a club’s player has been in the tournament as well as the week-long official preparation period before the World Cup started.

For each player whose country reached the group stage, a club can apply to Fifa to be paid $180,000, rising to $220,000 for the last 16, $280,000 for the quarter-finals, $320,000 if they reached the semi-finals and $370,000 for making the final.

The payments will be made for all squad players regardless of whether they actually played in the matches or not, but the amount may be affected if a player has been at a club for less than two years in which case some of the payment may have to be shared with the previous club.

In the Premier League, Manchester City (with 16 players, $5.58m (£4.5 million)) are ahead of Manchester United $3.62 million (£2.92 million) who had 13 players in the tournament. Chelsea should earn $3.05 million (£2.47 million) having had 12 players involved, followed by Tottenham Hotspur — $2.88million (£2.33 million) for 11 players, Arsenal with $2.61 million (£2.11 million) for 10 players and Liverpool $1.92 million (£1.55 million) for seven players.

The lowest payments in the Premier League will go to Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Southampton who stand to earn $360,000 (£291,000) having each had two players involved whose countries did not get beyond the group stage.’

