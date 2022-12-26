Opinion

Father and 11 year old son answer the big Newcastle United questions post-Christmas

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now heading back into the Newcastle United Premier League season.

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Greg McPeake and his 11 year old son Chuks McPeake:

What would have been a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

Greg – Season tickets in the East Stand. Preferably just about the spot me and my mate Mark Carroll first started watching Newcastle in the early seventies.

Chuks – Man U getting relegated, what could be better?

Next five games are Leicester, Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 9 PL points and lose the two cup games?

Greg – Great question. Logic says nine premier league points but what would it be like to lift silverware. The place will simply explode if / when we lift a trophy.

Chuks – 9 league points 9 league points 9 league points

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023…

Greg – New stadium at Gallowgate. Season tickets for me and family. Don’t need a third after those two.

Chuks – Man U relegated, Makems bankrupt, that’s it.

How was the World Cup for you?

Greg – As expected, underwhelming and a media love fest / bore. Final was pretty good though.

Chuks – Boring but pleased Argentina won.

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

Greg – Eddie is doing the business and the thought of him leaving is inconceivable. Looking at the bigger picture as we become a regular Champions League club, we will need a character who can deal with and handle superstars. Anyone able to handle the mega stars of the Mbappe ilk.

Chuks – Deschamps.

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

Greg – Don’t care about England or Southgate. Newcastle is my priority and if Southgate stays and it means the FA are not angling for Eddie, then I’m ok.

Chuks – Yes – because the team respect him.

One England player (apart form Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

Greg – Phil Foden or Bakayo Saka. Send out a statement we can buy the best from the best. Give Arsenal and Man City a bloody nose.

Chuks – Phil Foden because of his versatility.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

Greg – Not to gloat, be smug, or mention our success when I work with young people who support Man U. Arsenal and Chelsea.

Chuks – Not to wind up the Man U supporters at my school when we start winning things.

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

Greg – A cup, for reasons given above.

Chuks – Between 2nd and 4th so we play Champions League and attract the superstar players.

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

Greg – Statistically yes, numbers don’t lie. At the end of last season, I predicted we would finish fifth. Obviously hoping we can continue with our good form and win the league. Leicester did it, why not us?

Chuks – No, Spurs are better than us at the moment.

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

Greg – No, we have failed all my life, so as far as I am concerned any victory, such as not being relegated, is a result. So many years of humiliation as a Newcastle fan does thicken the skin.

Chuks – No, we don’t need Europe.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

Greg – Should never have happened and should never happen again. World Cups are for when the season ends, and are a football bonus in the summer months, when you’re counting down to next season. Bottom line is, I don’t really care about England and the last World Cup interrupted our progress.

Chuks – Don’t mind, it gave Almiron and Maxi a rest.

