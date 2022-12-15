Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Preferred starting eleven from supporters

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Bournemouth?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

The match of course having been pulled forward by 24 hours, now a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday 20 December.

Among the voting options, we included the full first team squad, apart from Alexander Isak, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett who still appear to be definitely on the injured list.

Certain other players have reportedly had minor injuries / knocks but we left those options in.

The other big factor of course is the five players who have been out at the Qatar World Cup. Considering how little they have played out there in Qatar, maybe they will be desperate to get back to playing again.

Sky Sports have now confirmed that Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson returned to training with NUFC on Wednesday, with Schar, Pope and Bruno set to follow very soon.

The Bournemouth game getting moved does mean there is one less day of recovery / preparation for those World Cup players and indeed anybody carrying a knock etc.

The move to 24 hours earlier does though also mean there are now six days between this Carabao cup clash and then the Premier League game at Leicester, allowing plenty of recovery time in between.

Below are listed the top eleven of the twenty three Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 23 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

91% Botman

86% Almiron

85% Joelinton

80% Saint-Maximin

73% Willock

69% Pope

69% Burn

64% Trippier

55% Wilson

54% Bruno

53% Targett

Only the very smallest of fractions seeing Matt Targett getting the final place in the fans selection, just ahead of Fabian Schar.

The other 12 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

53% Schar

47% Longstaff

39% Shelvey

38% Wood

36% Lascelles

32% Manquillo

27% Karius

26% Anderson

13% Murphy

12% Fraser

6% Lewis

4% Darlow