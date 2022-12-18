News

FA announce Gareth Southgate decision

The future of Gareth Southgate has been sorted.

The FA choosing to announce on World Cup Final day, that the England manager will remain in charge, at least for the duration of the upcoming Euros campaign.

A mixed reaction from the football public to how Gareth Southgate handled this latest tournament, England going out to France in the quarter-finals.

Mirroring the previous two tournaments, generally able to beat poor to average teams in qualifying groups and early knockout stages, but unable to do the same against the better teams when it came to the crunch.

Newcastle United fans saw three players called up by Gareth Southgate for the Qatar finals but the trio getting minimal time on the pitch, two starts for Kieran Trippier, plus a few sub appearances for Callum Wilson and the NUFC right-back.

Interesting to see what involvement, if any, there will be for Newcastle United players at these next finals, if of course England get there.

Gareth Southgate has carried incredible luck in previous qualifying draws and whilst looking a little more competitive this time, with two teams from each group going through to the 2024 Euros in Germany, it would be a massive shock if failing to make it.

England in a qualifying group with Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

With this mid-season Qatar World Cup, it is actually less than 18 months until these next Euros finals kick off in Germany, the tournament to be hosted 14 June 2024 to 14 July 2024.

BBC Sport report – 18 December 2022:

Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed.

He had said he was “conflicted” about his future in the role after England’s quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and a first Euros final in 2021.

His current contract is due to expire in December 2024.

“We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“Gareth and Steve Holland [assistant manager] have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now.”

