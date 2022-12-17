Match Reports

Excellent 35k St James’ Park crowd see NUFC return after 5 weeks – Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1

Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1 – Saturday 17 December 12.30pm

Newcastle United back at St James’ Park, exactly five weeks to the day since the 1-0 win over Chelsea.

That day, it was all about discipline, commitment and character, as well as ability, getting Newcastle United a very valuable three points, ensuring third place in the table at Christmas.

This day was…a friendly.

It started off in promising (entertaining) fashion, poor early NUFC defending saw Nick Pope produce a smart tip over the bar.

That quickly followed by Newcastle sweeping up the other end, where a decent Trippier cross was was met by a poor defensive header, Murphy touching the ball to Longstaff on the right of the goal, producing an excellent shot into the roof of the net to give United a fourth minute lead.

It wasn’t a case of no positives after that but we saw a very messy game that saw possession constantly given away by players on both teams.

The game didn’t lack commitment, certainly not from Newcastle United, but supporters hoping for a similar experience to the previous friendly, were to be disappointed. No repeat of the 5-0 over Al-Hilal in Riyadh.

There were some decent passes, decent moves, but all too often the final ball didn’t have the quality, or didn’t even get that far with the move breaking down earlier when a pass went astray.

With this strange extended mid-season World Cup break, the likes of today are of course all about getting fitness back, as well as getting back into the swing of things. Newcastle looking to continue a pre-Qatar run of eight wins and a draw in their last nine competitive matches.

Shelvey fed ASM and squared from the right to Wood but offside blown for earlier in that move.

ASM again, crossing low from the left this time, Wood’s flick saved by the keeper.

Murphy threads a ball through to Longstaff, who was denied a second goal with a decent stop.

A poor ball by Murphy and Rayo Vallecano on the break, Pope to the rescue with his usual excellent sweeping behind the defence.

Wood and Trippier combining, the latter seeing his cross diverted for a corner.

Murphy played in but his shot straight at the keeper.

Another very good Trippier cross from the right, Willock should score from eight yards out but his header hits a defender.

The visitors were extra sloppy and heading towards half-time, some terrible Lascelles defending let the opposition in, only for the striker to totally fail to control the ball when one on one with Nick Pope.

The second-half saw more of the same, the game continuing at a very slow (usual friendly!) tempo.

More poor defending from Lascelles and this time Pope saving him, midway through the second-half though and a ball down the left saw then Willock running into the box and fouled, penalty.

An excellent Wood spot-kick slammed home for 2-0 on 68 minutes.

Rayo Vallecano had rarely threatened since that early Pope tip over and maybe no surprise it was an own goal that gave them their consolation. A cross from the Newcastle right seeing Targett come across to try and clear the danger but turning the low cross into his own goal on 75 minutes.

The final 15 minutes saw the game fade further, as subs were at last made by Newcastle and they saw the game out relatively comfortably.

Only three days until the League Cup clash with Bournemouth, only nine days until Premier League action at Leicester, clearly today all about getting the first team squad players some minutes in their legs and reminded of what playing at St James’ Park is like.

An excellent crowd of 34,956 watched on as Newcastle deservedly won this friendly, obviously a very different match tempo on Tuesday no doubt.

A couple of injury scares to report. Trippier going down on the hour mark after an awkward looking challenge / fall, treatment on the pitch but then able to continue. Then just before the end, ASM also getting treatment after trying to dribble through two or three defenders, he limped off but did return to the field of play as well for the final minute or two.

Supporters were very surprised to see no first team squad members at all on the bench today.

That hopefully explained by rumours of a behind closed doors match that gave those not starting today a proper run out, instead of sitting on the bench and getting some minutes at SJP.

That maybe / probably confirmed as all the starting eleven today were given at least 75 minutes, ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Bournemouth.

Final score:

Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1

Goals: Longstaff 4, Wood pen 68, Targett OG 75

Newcastle team v Rayo Vallecano:

Pope, Trippier (Miley 83), Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Shelvey (Turner-Cooke 76), Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, ASM, Wood (Stephenson 76)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carlyon, Scott, Brookwell, Crossley, Ndiweni, Murphy

Crowd: 34,956

