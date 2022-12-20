News

Ex Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney now charged with 262 alleged breaches of betting rules – Tuesday update

More bad news for former Newcastle United forward Ivan Toney.

Back in November the 26 year old was charged with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules.

Now on Tuesday it has been revealed (see below) that Ivan Toney has been charged with another 30 alleged breaches by The FA, making a total of 262.

With the best will in the world, it doesn’t look good for the Brentford player.

If he is found to have made hundreds of breaches of the betting rules, very difficult to see anything other than a lengthy playing ban, as well as any fine or other punishment.

BBC Sport update on Ivan Toney situation – 20 December 2022:

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules.

Last month he was charged with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules.

Toney, 26, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season but missed out on a place in the England World Cup squad.

Brentford previously said: “The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives. Those conversations will continue privately.”

The club’s statement continued: “We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed.”

Toney has until Wednesday, 4 January to respond to the new FA misconduct charges, involving alleged breaches of FA rule E8, which bans players from betting on games, or sharing privileged information for the purposes of betting.’

