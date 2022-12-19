News

Eric Wynalda – Everyone in America will buy a Newcastle jersey tomorrow if that happens

Eric Wynalda made his name as a player in the Bundesliga and appearing for his national side, as well as playing in domestic football in the United States.

The former striker leading the way, becoming the first ever American born player to play in the German top tier.

That was 30 years, Eric Wynalda also picking up 106 caps for his country.

Now he has been speaking about one of those who has followed, on a very similar path, making his name in the Bundesliga and the USMNT.

Christian Pulisic of course moved on from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019, a massive £58m fee taking the then 20 year old to Chelsea.

Eric Wynalda now talking about the potential next move for Pulisic who clearly is set to move on, as each season has seen a decline in his Premier League starts for Chelsea, this season only three so far.

For the Stamford Bridge club the time is also pressing, only 18 months until the now 24 year old’s contract runs out, so it looks odds on that he will find a new club in one of the next two transfer windows.

So what (where???) next for Christian Pulisic?

Eric Wynalda speaking to Vegas Insider:

“If you have a chance to move for someone like Christian Pulisic, who has had a wonderful World Cup, then you do it.

“There’s also the marketing side of things.

“Everyone in America will buy a Newcastle jersey tomorrow if that happens.

“If Newcastle put in a sweet offer in front of him, I wouldn’t be surprised if he moves.

“Especially with Newcastle making a push. They have a chance to be in the top four.

“It would be wonderful to see Pulisic be part of a team that finishes in the top four.

“Eddie Howe has Almiron who has exploded this season.

“It took him a while to get into this kind of form and be effective. He plays on the right and cuts in on that left foot. This Newcastle team has less places for competition.

“This Newcastle team is not the same as Chelsea where Pulisic is fighting with Sterling, Gallagher, Ziyech and Mount. Chelsea is a battle to get on the field.

“Pulisic isn’t scared or worried about having to fight for his place, as it wouldn’t be any easier at Newcastle.

“Saint-Maximin is a great player but if you’re Eddie Howe you want to stack your team.”

