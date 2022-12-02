News

England now know the three countries that stand between them and Qatar World Cup semi-finals

The picture is now a lot clearer for England out at the Qatar World Cup.

The Newcastle United trio of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson, now knowing along with the rest of their teammates, what stands between them and the semi-finals.

England playing Senegal on Sunday night for a place in the last eight.

Then if they successfully navigate that match, they would then face France or Poland next Saturday (10 December) at 7pm for a spot in the last four.

England route now to the final…

Last sixteen

Sunday 4 December 7pm

England v Senegal

Quarter-finals

Saturday 10 December 7pm

England or Senegal, will play France or Poland

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 December 7pm

Final

Sunday 18 December 3pm

The group matches finally end tonight and after that we will know the exact way the entire knockout rounds will work, all the way to the final.

The Brazil v Cameroon and Switzerland v Serbia games at 7pm will round things off. Whilst this afternoon at 3pm, it is Portugal v South Korea and Ghana v Uruguay.

At the moment in England’s half of the draw, you also have Senegal, France, Poland, Spain and Morocco.

In the other half of the draw, the countries already through are Argentina, Australia, Holland, USA, Japan and Croatia.

The good news is that so long as Brazil avoid defeat against Cameroon, they are guaranteed to top their group and will be in the other half of the draw with Argentina, meaning England couldn’t face either of those until the final. Brazil and Argentina would be on course to meet each other in the semi-finals, for me those two are the strongest in the competition.

If tonight’s matches go according to the form book, it looks like Portugal will be in England’s half of the draw, plus either Switzerland or Serbia as runners up to Brazil in Group G.

I know that there have been plenty of upsets already but it is very much looking to me, as though it is going to end up South America v Europe in the final.

Almost certainly (in my opinion) Brazil or Argentina coming through the top half of the draw, then in the bottom half, the finalist very likely to be one of France, England or Spain, with Portugal probably the next highest threat.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games, games highlighted with Newcastle United players potential involvement:

