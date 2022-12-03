News

England now know the seven countries that stand between them and Qatar World Cup Final

The picture is now a lot clearer for England in terms of what stands between them and the Qatar World Cup final.

The Newcastle United trio of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson, now knowing along with the rest of their teammates, what the route is these next eleven days if they are to feature in the very final match of this competition.

Friday saw the conclusion of the group matches, games 45-48 played out.

This is the confirmed England route to the Qatar World Cup Final…

Last sixteen

Sunday 4 December 7pm

England v Senegal

Quarter-finals

Saturday 10 December 7pm

England would play France or Poland

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 December 7pm

England would play…the winners of the match, that would feature the two countries who win these last 16 matches – Morocco v Spain and Portugal v Switzerland.

So no doubt Spain would be most people’s favourites to get to the semis and face England, if Southgate’s team get there, with Portugal second favourites. Though with so many upsets already this World Cup, who knows.

The possibility of NUFC’s Fabian Schar and Switzerland, up against his club teammates Trippier, Pope, Wilson and England, in the semi-finals, for a place in that Qatar World Cup final!

Qatar World Cup Final

Sunday 18 December 3pm

In the other half of the draw, assuming they both get through, Argentina are set to play Brazil in the semi-finals. One of those then very likely facing a European team, with England, France, Spain, Poland, Switzerland and Portugal all in that half of the draw. Senegal and Morocco the other two countries making up that half.

The 48 Qatar World Cup group matches and their results, games highlighted with Newcastle United players involvement / interest:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

Tuesday 22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday 24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Thursday 24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2

25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

Friday 25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0

Saturday 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia 0 Australia 1

26 November, 13:00: Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0

26 November, 16:00: France 2 Denmark 1

26 November, 19:00: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

27 November, 10:00: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

27 November, 13:00: Belgium 0 Morocco 2

27 November, 16:00: Croatia 4 Canada 1

27 November, 19:00: Spain 1 Germany 1

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

28 November, 13:00: South Korea 2 Ghana 3

Monday 28 November, 16:00: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0

28 November, 19:00: Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador 1 Senegal 2

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands 2 Qatar 0

29 November, 19:00: Iran 0 USA 1

Tuesday 29 November, 19:00: England 3 Wales 0

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia 1 France 0

Wednesday 30 November, 15:00: Australia 1 Denmark 0

30 November, 19:00: Poland 0 Argentina 2

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia 1 Mexico 2

1 December, 16:00: Canada 1 Morocco 2

1 December, 16:00: Croatia 0 Belgium 0

1 December, 19:00: Japan 2 Spain 1

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica 2 Germany 4

2 December, 16:00: Ghana 0 Uruguay 2

2 December, 16:00: South Korea 2 Portugal 1

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Serbia 2 Switzerland 3

Friday 2 December, 19:00: Cameroon 1 Brazil 0

