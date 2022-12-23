News

England 1966 World Cup winning team – Ninth player sadly passes away and only two remain

The England 1966 World Cup winning team has sadly lost another member of that side.

Friday morning seeing Fulham announce (see below) the sad passing of George Cohen.

Only days after the 2022 World Cup final, a ninth player from that England 1966 World Cup winning team is now no longer with us.

I was only one when England won it, so can’t exactly say how it felt at the time.

However, that 1966 World Cup victory is part of our shared history as football fans, whether you support England these days, or indeed ever have done.

Sir Geoff Hurst (now aged 81) and Sir Bobby Charlton (now aged 85) are now the only two surviving members of that England 1966 World Cup winning team.

The nine who have passed away:

Bobby Moore – 1993

Alan Ball – 2007

Ray Wilson – 2018

Gordon Banks – 2019

Martin Peters – 2019

Jack Charlton – 2020

Nobby Stiles – 2020

Roger Hunt – 2021

George Cohen – 2022

Fulham official statement on George Cohen – 23 December 2022:

Everyone associated with Fulham Football Club is desperately saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE.

A one club man, George made 459 appearances for his beloved Whites, in addition to earning 37 England caps, with whom he famously won the World Cup in 1966.

Born in Fulham, soon after the outbreak of World War II, just over a mile from Craven Cottage on Cassidy Road, George actually lived closer to Stamford Bridge, but it was the black and white half of the borough he opted for.

“It was easier to bunk into Fulham than it was to get into Chelsea,” he joked in a 2016 interview. “There was this big tree at Craven Cottage, and my friends and I used to climb up it and drop over the wall into the ground.

“The Club knew we used to sneak in that way, but it didn’t mind; I suppose it was a way of recruiting young supporters!”

In May 1964, Alf Ramsey handed him an England debut in a 2-1 win over Uruguay at Wembley. It was a shirt he refused to relinquish, taking the spot of national team captain Jimmy Armfield.

Of the next 27 matches England played before the World Cup, George started 23 of them and was Ramsey’s undisputed first choice going into the tournament.

As Ramsey did not play with conventional wingers, a lot of responsibility fell on the shoulders of the full-backs, an obligation that George relished.

England kept clean sheets in their first four matches of the World Cup, culminating in a 1-0 Quarter-Final win over Argentina which led to a famous photo of Ramsey stopping George from swapping shirts at full-time, with the England manager angry at what he deemed to be dirty tactics from the opposition.

George started the move that led to the goal which proved the winner in the 2-1 Semi-Final victory over Portugal, before playing all 120 minutes of England’s greatest game, as they saw off the challenge of West Germany to triumph 4-2 after extra-time in the World Cup Final.

He featured seven more times for his country after that tournament, and was duly awarded an MBE in 2000 for his services to football, alongside four of his teammates from ’66; Roger Hunt, Alan Ball, Ray Wilson and Nobby Stiles.

George’s playing days were cut tragically short at the age of just 29, after suffering a nasty knee injury. Cruelly coming at a time when he was playing what he considered to be the best football of his life, he never fully recovered and was forced to call time on his career.’

