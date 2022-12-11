Opinion

England 1 France 2 – Gareth Southgate predictably targeted but what do these key stats say…

Saturday night ended England 1 France 2.

The latest tournament knockout as the three lions head home.

With Brazil having imploded on Friday night and Portugal feeble on Saturday afternoon against a magnificent Morocco, this was a golden chance to end 56 years (and counting…) of hurt.

Morocco awaiting in the semis and then either Argentina or Croatia in the Qatar World Cup final, the winners of this England v France clash would be favourites to win the whole thing.

England massively assisted by the fact France have a series of missing stars this World Cup, the likes of Benzema, Pogba. Kante and others. However, still a very good side.

At the end of these latest 90 minutes (plus added time) of despair, predictably the focus was on Gareth Southgate. Personally, I have to say that I don’t think he is great as a manager, but on this occasion I don’t think he did a lot wrong.

He kept the same starting eleven that beat Senegal 3-0 and I think the players didn’t let him down. It was one of those matches where key moments and decisions didn’t go their way.

Just look at the key stats from this England 1 France 2 match (via BBC Sport)…

Possession: England 57% France 43%

Shots: England 16 France 8

Shots on target: England 8 France 5

Corners: England 5 France 2

Yes, I know the really key stat is the goals one and England lost that, but not by much.

The Tchouameni strike on 17 minutes was one that I thought an exact replica of the one Newcastle conceded at Wolves to Neves. At Molineux a superb 25 yard strike went through the legs of Willock (I think it was) and gave Pope no chance, on Saturday night it was through the legs of Bellingham and Pickford little chance. Both occasions the experts questioning why the goalscorer wasn’t closed down quicker but both superb strikes.

The excellent (Arsenal star) Saka won the penalty and Kane comfortably converted, the winner though scored by former Arsenal star Olivier Giroud, heading home with Maguire possibly at fault. The identity of the match winner kind of sums up this World Cup, which is high on entertainment but low on real top end quality players and teams.

Olivier Giroud from the age of 29 became a squad player in the Premier League, his final four and a half years with Arsenal and Chelsea seeing him make only 45 PL starts, whilst named on the bench 114 times.

Now aged 36, he is leading the line for France and has every chance of ending up this tournament’s leading scorer, only Mbappe (five) has scored more than Giroud’s four.

Going back to Gareth Southgate and his team, the key moment of course came on 84 minutes. A ridiculous needless shove by Hernandez on Mount, gifted Kane another spot-kick, penalties having been the story of this weekend already, with Brazil heading out in a shootout and Argentina sneaking through in theirs.

Harry Kane is a decent player and has the character to take penalties, he’ll get no criticism from me for this. Kane launching his penalty over the bar to the disbelief of all. Once again this triggered Newcastle memories, Alan Shearer similarly clearing the bar on 27 August 2003, a penalty shootout at St James’ Park that saw NUFC lose to Partizan Belgrade and fail to make the Champions League group stage.

Consolation for Sir Bobby Robson and Newcastle back then, was a UEFA Cup run that went right through to the semis and unlucky to go out to Marseille. For England there was no consolation and indeed now no semi, Gareth Southgate and his players, including the Newcastle United trio of Wilson, Pope and Trippier now heading home.

The only criticism I would make of Southgate’s decision making last night, was that he took off England’s best attacking players on the night, Saka and Foden. Then replaced them with Mount and Sterling!

He went for his familiars when for me the likes of Grealish, Maddison and possibly Callum Wilson could / should have come on. I know Mount ‘won’ the penalty but all he did there was stand in a non-threatening manner in the box and Hernandez stupid enough to shove him over.

I know people will say some key refereeing and VAR decisions didn’t go their way but I didn’t these were as key blunders as some were making out and certainly nothing approaching the shockers that Newcastle United have suffered from earlier this season.

I did wonder towards the end when England had a great free-kick chance on the edge of the box, what Kieran Trippier would have done. Rashford kicked it over the bar and the match was over, as was England’s stay in Qatar.

Final Scoreline:

England 1 France 2

Goals:

Tchouameni 17, Kane 54 pen, Giroud 78

England team v France:

Pickford, Walker, Stones (Grealish 90+8), Maguire, Shaw, Henderson (Mount 79), Rice, Bellingham, Foden (Rashford 85), Saka (Sterling 79), Kane

The same team that started in the 3-0 win over Senegal.

The Newcastle United trio of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson starting from the bench.

Qatar World Cup schedule:

Friday 9 December

First Quarter-Final

Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

Second Quarter-Final

Holland 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)

Saturday 10 December 7pm

Third Quarter-Final

Morocco 1 Portugal 0

Fourth Quarter-Final

England 1 France 2

Tuesday 13 December

First Semi-Final

Croatia v Argentina (7pm)

Wednesday 14 December

Second Semi-Final

Morocco v France (7pm)

Saturday 17 December

Third place play-off (3pm)

Sunday 18 December

Qatar World Cup Final (3pm)

