Eddie Howe talks about what he hopes to happen as Newcastle United begin December match preparation

Eddie Howe has had a bit of time out to reflect on a superb start to the season.

The head coach and his players (those not at the World Cup) having a bit of rest and recuperation, before then turning their attention back to what really matters.

Eddie Howe back at the NUFC training ground last Monday, then the players joining him on Wednesday, the Newcastle United first team squad all having had personal dedicated training programmes to follow in their time away from the club’s training ground.

Both coaching staff and players then flew out to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, as they begin a week of warm weather training, which includes a friendly against Al-Hilal on Thursday.

Eddie Howe once again talking now about the benefits he thinks were gained from January’s warm weather training trip to Saudi Arabia, when the team returned and picked up 16 points from a possible 18, to effectively take the team out of relegation danger.

This time Eddie Howe and his team arrive in Saudi Arabia on the back of some great form, 22 points from a last possible 24, plus during that Premier League run, also progressing in the League Cup.

When they return to competitive action on Wednesday 21 December, Newcastle could then face as many as twelve matches over a 45 day stretch, if they progress in both cup competitions.

Here’s hoping this latest warm weather training trip can help give NUFC the edge…

Eddie Howe talking to the club’s official media as the trip to Saudi Arabia begins:

“We will be training hard.

“We’re trying to improve the team.

“I think that is the main focus, we want to come back a better team for this experience.

“Hopefully we can keep everybody fit.

“Hopefully we can play well in a competitive game (against Al-Hilal on Thursday), that will be a tough game for us.

“Especially as we are missing a few players.

“Excited to see how the team gets on in that (Al-Hilal match).

“Hopefully we go back (to Tyneside) a more united group.

“I think part of our role here is to represent Newcastle United in the right way.

“Go out and meet people, try and improve our reputation globally, and we are delighted to do that.

“The break for the World Cup gives us the opportunity for a mini pre-season ahead of a crucial part of the season.

“Our trip to Jeddah in January was pivotal for us last season.

“It galvanised the group, and the hard work the players put in was rewarded in performances and results on our return.

“We will have access to world class facilities as refurbishments at our own training ground continue, and we look forward to facing Al-Hilal and playing in front of our growing numbers of supporters in the region.”

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of January 2023:

Thursday 8 December 2022 – Al-Hilal v Newcastle (5pm UK time) Friendly shown live on NUFC TV (free to view)

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime (FREE offer HERE)

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

