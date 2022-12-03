News

Eddie Howe returns to training ground – Newcastle United squad follow 48 hours later

Eddie Howe is back in the driving seat.

The Newcastle United Head Coach returned to the training ground on Monday, as he plots his campaign to attack the rest of the season, once this Qatar World Cup is put to bed.

When the likes of Bruno G and Kieran Trippier headed off with their national squads after victory over Chelsea, Eddie Howe and the non-World Cup players took some well earned time off.

For the players it was a period of holiday, followed by a mixture of rest / recuperation combined with working on personally tailored training programmes away from the training ground.

For Eddie Howe, little doubt that whilst spending valuable time with his family, he was also putting a lot of thought and time into preparing himself and the squad for these final six months of the season.

Newcastle United finding themselves third in the Premier League and with both domestic cup competitions to attack.

Whilst Eddie Howe returned to the training ground on Monday to begin preparations, the Newcastle United squad followed on 48 hours later.

After a few days back at the training ground together, things are now going to move ever faster and faster as we head towards competitive NUFC football in only eighteen days time, when a win over Bournemouth would see Newcastle in the last eight of the League Cup.

On Sunday, Eddie Howe and the Newcastle United squad fly off to Saudi Arabia for the warm weather trip.

Then the countdown really begins…

It is now only five days until the friendly against Al-Hilal, who provided 14 members of the Saudi Arabia national squad, who returned home as heroes after beating Argentina and unlucky not to qualify from their group.

In only 14 days Newcastle take on Rayo Vallecano in a friendly at St James’ Park, followed four days later by that Bournemouth cup match (there is reported to be also a friendly against a Championship club but that will be behind closed doors if it goes ahead).

Then the big one of course, 23 days from now Newcastle back in Premier League action at Leicester, hoping to continue the remarkable October / November form that brought eight wins and a draw from nine matches (all competitions).

I can’t wait.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed so far up to end of January 2022:

Thursday 8 December 2022 Al-Hilal v Newcastle (kick-off time and venue yet to be confirmed ) Friendly

Saturday 17 December 2022 Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) FA Cup 3rd round BBC1

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

