News

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1 – Those who played AND those who didn’t

Eddie Howe watched on as Newcastle United made it two friendly wins out of two.

The warm weather trip to Saudi Arabia featured a 5-0 hammering of Al-Hilal, the scoreline a little misleading as the first half was a very competitive affair.

The NUFC Head Coach on Saturday afternoon seeing his players victorious 2-1 at St James’ Park against Rayo Vallecano, the Madrid-based team who care currently eighth in La Liga, only two points off the top four.

These two friendlies very different and not just in terms of the temperature.

The game in Saudi Arabia was a very feisty affair and both teams, especially the home side, getting stuck in.

Whereas Saturday was a slower tempo and the two sets of players tending to play around the opposition, rather than too many physical clashes.

With Bournemouth on Tuesday, Leicester a week on Monday, then the games following thick and fast after that, Eddie Howe though was in no doubt after watching this win over Rayo Vallecano:

“It was really good and just the test we needed.

“They (Rayo Vallecano) have been very good this season, a really strong team.

“They play like a Premier League team, a very aggressive front-foot team.

“I thought there was some really good stuff from us, especially in the first-half.

The second-half was a little bit bitty, with a lot of substitutions.

“Overall though, I’m very pleased.”

Eddie Howe named a strong starting eleven on Saturday, though not a single first team squad player on the bench (media claims that there had been a behind closed doors match on Friday when many of the missing first team squad players had played).

No surprise that the Newcastle United boss was asked also about those who didn’t play against the La Liga side, whether they would be available against Bournemouth:

“I will have to wait and see, assess the squad, then try and pick a team that will be competitive against Bournemouth.”

Eddie Howe asked specifically about those who were at the World Cup but not involved against Rayo Vallecano:

“Everyone has come back at different times and stages, with different things behind them.

“We are having to manage that situation.

“Trying to get players fit as quickly as possible without putting them at risk of injury.

“Slightly unusual time for us, with players coming back at different stages…and today reflected that.

“Hopefully, the players that played got what they needed, a step closer to being fit and ready to play.

“(No problems with) Bruno, though a player we haven’t seen much of (since his return from Qatar).

“He is such an important player for us and we need to get his training load right.

“Make sure that when he is fit and available, he is at his very best.

“He is fine though, no problems with him.

“We have only seen Callum Wilson briefly (as well) but I don’t want to give too much away to be honest.”

Eddie Howe asked about record signing Alexander Isak, who has been missing for three months now:

“There was no fixed return date on him.

“I think the medical team have just tried to look at his recovery day by day.

“Try and get him in the best physical place he can be in an ideal time.

“We hoped to have him fit and available for the Bournemouth game…but I don’t think that is going to look likely.

“We will just take it on a game to game basis.

“It’s a difficult one.

“He is working hard and making progress though.”

Final score:

Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1

Goals: Longstaff 4, Wood pen 68, Targett OG 75

Newcastle team v Rayo Vallecano:

Pope, Trippier (Miley 83), Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Shelvey (Turner-Cooke 76), Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, ASM, Wood (Stephenson 76)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carlyon, Scott, Brookwell, Crossley, Ndiweni, Murphy

Crowd: 34,956

(Match Report – Excellent 35k St James’ Park crowd see NUFC return after 5 weeks – Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Rayo Vallecano 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

