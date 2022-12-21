News

Eddie Howe reflects on getting the job done – Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 and into the quarter-finals

When at Bournemouth, Eddie Howe took the Cherries into three League Cup quarter-finals.

Tuesday night saw him this time deny his old club.

Newcastle United having to keep their discipline, keep working, doing things the right way, before eventually getting over the line.

As was the case in September in the Premier League (final score 1-1), Bournemouth proved difficult to break down.

Their negative approach looking set to pay dividends in the form of getting to a penalty shoot out, until NUFC and Kieran Trippier / Callum Wilson combined to force the error and own goal that decided the tie.

However, Newcastle United, whilst rusty, did deserve to have the game already won by that (67th minute) point, as a conbination of bad luck, bad decisions from match officials and bad decisions from the Newcastle players themselves in the final third, conspired to keep the game goalless for so long.

Eddie Howe was honest as always when reflecting on the single goal win:

“I didn’t think we were at our fluent best, but I don’t think we were ever going to be, because of the build up to the game.

“I thought Bournemouth made it difficult for us and we were good defensively.

“We just want to try and win every game.

“I think that the players have shown that attitude and delivered it really well this season.

“We are now into the quarter finals, which is a great thing for us…and we just want to keep going.

Eddie Howe on the difficulties of returning after the 38 day break:

“We have had players away (at the Qatar World Break) that haven’t had a lot of football.

“You can train as much as you want but nothing replicates the games.

“There are some players that will benefit from the match.

“We have had some friendlies but even those games, they’re not competitive.

“It is difficult to replicate (competitive matches).”

Eddie Howe on looking forward to the draw on Thursday night and the quarter-final match (which will be played week commencing Monday 9 January):

“I don’t think we’re looking too far ahead.

“It is small steps for us.

“We are into the next round but now the Premier League takes priority.

“We will look forward to the Leicester game which will be a really tough challenge for us.

“We will look at the next round when it comes round in our calendar.

“We will look to see the draw (on Thursday night) but we are delighted to still be in the competition.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“Sven Botman was excellent tonight.

“I thought that was his best game aerially.

“He was dominant against their strikers.

“His use of the ball this season has been excellent but he has also come on a lot in other areas.

“It was a good night for him…and us.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

