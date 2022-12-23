News

Eddie Howe press conference : Newcastle United to attack rest of season – Only forward steps

Eddie Howe press conference, the NUFC head coach meeting the media on Friday.

Newcastle United having returned to competitive action on Tuesday night, with Howe’s old team the visitors.

Newcastle progressing past Bournemouth into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, now the focus is Leicester in the Premier League on Monday and indeed, the rest of the season…

Eddie Howe press conference pre-Leicester – 23 December 2022:

Eddie Howe on how Newcastle United intend to approach the rest of the season:

“I think we’ve got to find our attacking intent.

“I think what we did so well in the first part of the season is we didn’t go into any game with any backward steps – it was all forward steps and trying to be very positive. That’s not a given, that doesn’t just happen.

“I think you have to go onto the pitch feeling good about yourself, feeling confident to execute that, so I think that’s the key component we need.”

Eddie Howe on the challenge of facing Leicester City:

“I think they’re a top team with a top manager.

“That never changed, in my opinion, even though they had a difficult start to the season.

“The quality of Brendan’s work I think always shines through in his teams, and if you look at their players, not a dramatic amount has changed from the team that excelled in previous years.

“We respect them immensely, I think they’re a very good football team, and I think now the confidence has returned. They’re a very dangerous opponent for us.”

Eddie Howe on also facing Leicester in January’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals:

“I think I asked for a home draw and we got that. I’m really pleased to be at home.

“It’s a tough game – I think whoever you get at this stage of the competition, you know it’s going to be an elite game.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

Eddie Howe on the festive fixture schedule:

“I think as a player, I loved it – I loved the festive games, I loved the atmosphere. They always had a different feeling about them than the normal programme.

“As a manager, I think your focus is different – you’re not experiencing necessarily those emotions. You’re feeling the preparation, the short turnaround, you’re worried about fatigue with your group.

“But I have no issue with it. I think it’s part of what makes the Premier League and English football special.

“My only thought would be that we don’t want games too close together, where the players can’t then execute their best performances in the next game.”

Eddie Howe asked about the fitness situation regarding Alexander Isak:

“He’s nearly there but we just have to make sure when he steps onto the pitch he’s fully ready.

“He’s doing well.

“We’re pleased with him.

“Is he going to make the next couple of Premier League games?

“At this moment in time, I’m not sure. Probably not.

“But he’s going in the right direction and we hope in the busy January period that we’ve got coming up that he can play a big part in that.”

Eddie Howe on Jonjo Shelvey:

“Jonjo is a key component of our squad.

“He’s got that experience, but he’s also got a fierce drive and determination to play, and he’s got unique skills that we need in the team. I’m delighted to get him back.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“Maxi is a massive player for us.

“You saw as soon as he entered the pitch against Bournemouth he’s got that ability to put an opponent on the back foot.

“For me he’s the best dribbler in the Premier League and you need that in your team.

“The challenge for Maxi is we’re building him, fitness wise, back to his best levels.

“Being the player he is, he needs to be able to sprint and sprint repeatedly at high levels but I feel he’s going in the right direction.

“He’s a key player for us.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“I know there was initial disappointment when he wasn’t included in the World Cup squad but he was really mature.

“Looking back to the Chelsea game his performance was very good and you wouldn’t have known there was anything on his mind except Newcastle.

“He’s come back and put in a great performance against Bournemouth.

“I think his career is in a very good place and my message would be just to concentrate on what he can control which is performing well for us and the rest will take care of itself.”

