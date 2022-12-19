News

Eddie Howe press conference – Newcastle United focus fully returns after 38 days in waiting

Eddie Howe met the media on Monday morning.

Newcastle United returning to competitive action on Tuesday night, with Howe’s old team the visitors.

The NUFC Head Coach with his focus very much on hitting the ground running, looking to extend a run of form that saw eight wins and a draw ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Eddie Howe pre-Bournemouth press conference – 19 December 2022:

Eddie Howe on the importance of this League Cup game…and then the Premier League restart next Monday at Leicester:

“I think in terms of the Premier League schedule, it’s a good thing to have this game, but we’ve looked at trying to get ourselves in the best possible physical condition for this game, and not (just) use this game as a step for the Premier League.

“We’ve tried to give this game the same importance as a Premier League game, and for us it is, because it’s a chance to progress in a very important competition for us.

“That’s how we’ve approached this game.”

Eddie Howe on facing his old club once again and recalling the home match (1-1) in September:

“I remember being frustrated and disappointed, ultimately, and I don’t think we were quite ourselves in that game.

I thought we were probably a little bit subdued by our high standards in terms of our performance to that point, not necessarily the results – the results have come after that game.

“I think it’s very important not to underestimate Bournemouth and the quality of their team – I think sometimes that’s a dangerous thing to do.

“I think they’ve shown especially with the last couple of results they’ve got before the break that they’re a very competitive team, and certainly we don’t underestimate them going into this game.”

Playing competitive matches in front of the Newcastle fans once again…

“I think the wait for this game has been quite long from our perspective so we’re very keen to get back to it, get back to the action and get back to competitive games.

“Friendlies are good for what they are but they’re very different games.

“I know the players are the same – speaking to the international lads that have come back, they’re very keen to get the season restarted again, which is a great thing for me to hear, and for everyone connected with Newcastle to hear too.”

Eddie Howe on the availability (or not) of the Newcastle players who have now returned from the World Cup…

“We’ll wait and see. I spoke with all the international lads when they came back, obviously, and Kieran (Trippier) and Nick (Pope) were very keen to play in the game (against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday).

“I think those conversations are important, because those boys have had not just the physical load from being at the World Cup, but the mental side of it can’t be underestimated.

“I’ll continue those conversations with the other lads, and we’ll see where we are.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes:

“He is fine, physically.

“He’s focused on the future and that’s important – whatever happened to them at the World Cup, they put that behind them and use whatever positive things they can from the competition but now focus on what’s ahead.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin’s fitness, after picking up a possible injury / knock late in Saturday’s friendly:

“I think there’s a slight injury – we’ll see today how he comes in.

“Obviously after a game things can be sore, but they can settle quickly, so hopefully that’s the case.”

