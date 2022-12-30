News

Eddie Howe press conference highlights – Newcastle United v Leeds United pre-match

The Eddie Howe press conference on Friday morning.

Newcastle United v Leeds United pre-match, as journalists and fans get to hear from the head coach.

The final game of 2022, with Eddie Howe hoping to complete this calendar year with a Premier League record showing – Played 36 Won 22 Drawn 8 Lost 6.

Saturday won’t be easy but if Newcastle United continue this irresistible form that has brought eight wins in a row (all competitions), with goals at one end and such a tight defence at the other, every chance of that 22nd PL win of this calendar year against Leeds.

Positive news on Callum Wilson, Eddie Howe stating that he joined in with first team training on Thursday. The official photos released by the club after Thursday’s training session hadn’t included any sight of Callum Wilson (nor Joe Willock and Fabian Schar).

Eddie Howe will assess the number nine in training today and see how he is shaping up in terms of availability for this Leeds match.

Newcastle United v Leeds United pre-match – Eddie Howe press conference highlights:

“We’re without Jonjo, Emil Krafth and there’s a couple of other niggles within the squad from Leicester but hopefully we get the majority of the players training today.”

Eddie Howe on our final game of 2022:

“From a physical perspective, it will be two teams that give their all. I’ve watched a lot of Leeds in preparation for this game and I’ve been impressed by them. We anticipate a very fast paced game between two good teams.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“Callum has improved. He trained with us yesterday so he’s in a better place.”

Eddie Howe on the passing of Pelé:

“In my era, you grew up knowing of Pelé and thinking of him as the best player the world has ever seen. It’s very sad, whenever an icon passes away it’s a very sad moment for football. He’s certainly well remembered around the world.”

Eddie Howe on Jonjo Shelvey:

“He’s disappointed. He’s a passionate guy and he lives for football and that feeling of playing. That’s a big driver in his life and not being able to do that is a big thing taken away from him. We’re supporting him and he’s focusing on his rehab.”

Eddie Howe on Chris Wood:

“The last few games have probably been his best for us. The Vallecano game I thought he was outstanding. Tactically & physically very good and he carried that on into Leicester. He’s a really dependable character and player. I think he’s been excellent.”

Keith Downie of Sky Sports quoting Eddie Howe on the January 2023 transfer window:

“With an unlimited budget it’s maybe possible to improve the team, but with FFP looming it’s almost impossible.

“But can we improve the squad, that’s the question?

“What we don’t want is to handcuff ourselves for future windows.”

