Eddie Howe opens up about January transfer window that opens in nine days time

Only nine days now before the January transfer window opens.

One deal that we will see formally go through is Garang Kuol, signed at the end of September but having to wait until January 2023 to be then officially registered as an NUFC player via the football authorities.

However, what else, if anything, can Newcastle United fans expect / hope to happen, when this upcoming January transfer window opens?

Well, Eddie Howe has been a little bit more talkative about it than usual on Friday morning, when talking to journalists.

With the relative lack of spending / ambition under Mike Ashley, it left a lot of flexibility in terms of how much the new Newcastle United owners could spend, with regards to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

FFP rules are based on an ongoing basis covering a three year period, so if say for two years you spend very little on players compared to your overall financial situation, it then means in the third year of a three year spell, you can spend a lot more than would otherwise be the case if you’d heavily committed the previous two years.

Eddie Howe this morning stating that Newcastle United are in a ‘different position’ compared to a year ago, after Mike Ashley’s departure and ambitious new owners (and head coach…) coming in.

The Newcastle United Head Coach phrasing it as there was ‘a gap that Newcastle United could attack’ in 2022, which ended up with some £200m+ on signings committed to in these last two windows.

Of course, it is a lot more complicated than that, in terms of there is still loads of flexibility and in reality Newcastle United could still spend a relative fortune on new signings in this January transfer window. Though again it would still then lead to lower flexibility in the window(s) that follow, but again that is all relative AND if Newcastle United can increase their revenues substantially, that then gives them automatically more ability to spend higher, so long as the club’s owners finance / underwrite it.

Plus, most deals so far have reportedly been done on the same basis now as pretty much every other top club does, unlike when Mike Ashley was here. Instead of paying the full transfer fee up front, it is spread over the years of the player’s contract, meaning that the cost is divided across the transfer windows / seasons.

Eddie Howe claiming that Newcastle United aren’t sure what will happen next month and indeed says they are…’unsure what we want the January transfer window to look like.’

I think a case of having to read between the lines here.

Yes, I think obviously Newcastle United are not going to try and sign four or five players to go straight into the first team, as they did in each of these last two windows. That was absolute necessity in January 2022 in particular and it is a case of so many in the first team are now such high quality, it gets ever more difficult (and expensive!) to improve on them. Plus of course clubs far more reluctant generally to let their best players go in the mid-season window, as compared to summer, as far more difficult / impossible to get instant replacements.

Which I think for me brings us to the heart of what does and doesn’t happen in January 2023.

I think there might be one or two younger squad players potentially arrive BUT the chances of a really big signing (or two…) depends very much on the selling side of things.

For example, James Maddison is much talked about and with 18 months on his Leicester deal, he is refusing to sign a new contract and looks sure to leave in one of the next two windows.

Newcastle United made two offers in the summer and were swiftly rebuffed, Brendan Rodgers mocking the amounts offered.

If Leicester still hold on to whatever valuation they had earlier this year, then I don’t see Newcastle biting now, instead waiting until the summer. That is of course assuming they are still keen, which I believe they are.

However, if Leicester think that now is the best time to trade and potentially have a player, or two, they’d like to buy themselves in the January transfer window, then they could well accept a more realistic offer for Maddison, which I think could well see Newcastle press the button.

Eddie Howe saying he doesn’t know what will happen, is possibly close to the truth, as it depends on what other clubs and their players will want to happen. In recent weeks / months, Howe and others at the club have very much played down the chances of big money getting spent in January 2023 but they did the same before each of these most recent two windows, so I wouldn’t take too much notice of that.

I suppose the name of the game is if the right player at the right price comes along…

As opposed to this is the exact transfer budget and we are going to try and spend it on X number of players.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports asked Eddie Howe – Can Newcastle sign another Bruno Guimaraes this January?

“We would love another one like that, it was transformational for the team and the group.

“They are difficult players to find but it’s our job to find them.”

The Sky Sports man also asking Eddie Howe about the fact that Allan Saint-Maximin has made clear that he hopes Marcus Thuram (who will be out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer) comes to Newcastle next month:

“(Eddie Howe laughing) Oooft…well done Maxi!

“He (Marcus Thuram) is a top player…he was one of the ones I watched in the World Cup but no more than that.”

