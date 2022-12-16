News

Eddie Howe makes clear what is needed with project restart

It will be five weeks to the day since that 1-0 win over Chelsea, when Eddie Howe and his players face Rayo Vallecano.

This strangest of seasons sees Newcastle United back in action at St James’ Park on Saturday for this ‘warm-up’ match, ahead of the real action.

This friendly is followed then by five matches in two and a half weeks that could go a long way towards deciding in which direction this NUFC season is heading.

A place in the last eight of the League Cup at stake against Bournemouth, a third round FA Cup visit to Sheffield Wednesday, with a trio of Premier League matches (Leicester away, Leeds home and Arsenal away) sandwiched in between.

When the season was suspended, Newcastle United were on a nine match run of eight wins and a draw, so can Eddie Howe get the players straight back on that kind of level.

The Head Coach has been speaking about the impending return to competitive action and is right on top of the issues involved.

Eddie Howe making clear that character and commitment, as well as ability, are the key ingredients that have got Newcastle United into third place at Christmas, with also still both cups to play for.

The win over Chelsea summed up this season perfectly, United by far the better team and deserving the win, but having to grind it out with yet another clean sheet and a quality goal when the big chance came, to beat a likely rival for the top end spots and ensure NUFC in third place at Christmas.

Eddie Howe stating that continuing their pre-Qatar World Cup form won’t happen automatically, that the player will have to buy into the same workrate and commitment.

As for fitness, it was great to see in hot and humid difficult conditions in Riyadh, just how fit the Newcastle United players looked as they hammered Al-Hilal 5-0.

Eddie Howe speaking to NUFC journalists:

“It (success) is not just going to happen by just turning up on the pitch.

“A lot of the work we are doing with the players on the training pitch, is hopefully going to give us the best chance to secure that first win back of the season.

“The results are always difficult to guarantee…but the performance and the effort levels, you should be able to see.

“They should be evident.

“I think that is one of the key hallmarks of the team this season.

“The attitude, commitment and workrate of the team, the obvious togetherness on the pitch.

“But these are not givens.”

Complete updated Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

