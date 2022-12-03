Transfer Market

Eddie Howe hopes to make these three Newcastle United signings in January window – Report

All eyes turning now to potential Newcastle United signings in this upcoming transfer window.

Only 29 days now until the January 2023 transfer window opens as we move out of 2022, a calendar year that has produced extraordinary progress at St James’ Park, on and off the pitch.

January 2022 brought four permanent Newcastle United signings, as Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn were bought in.

Summer 2022 brought in another four permanent Newcastle United signings, with Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman arriving at St James’ Park.

Now it looks like another four permanent Newcastle United signings will be made in January 2023, that is, if Eddie Howe finds his ‘wishlist’ fulfilled.

The usually very reliable Athletic, report that their information is that Eddie Howe wants to strengthen another three positions in the squad, in this upcoming window.

If these deals happen, then that would make four new permanent Newcastle United signings, as teenage striker Garang Kuol has already agreed his deal and will become officially an NUFC player when we reach January.

Meanwhile, The Athletic report that their understanding is that the NUFC Head Coach wants to now add ‘a midfielder, a young right-back and a versatile forward’ in the January 2023 window, if these deals are able to be worked through to a successful conclusion.

Whilst another four Newcastle United signings are planned, if everything falls right, it is though expected that the level of spending won’t come close to the £90m-£100m+ that has been splashed out in the last two windows.

The Athletic report that Eddie Howe is still very keen on signing James Maddison but accepts that the current Leicester valuation makes a deal prohibitively expensive at the moment. The summer will see Maddison with just a year left on his contract and he is refusing to sign a new one, so the Foxes will be under severe pressure to do a deal with Newcastle or another club, or risk losing him for nothing.

They also report that Newcastle United have been watching Marcus Thuram for some time. Now he is interesting!

Another player refusing to sign a new contract, the 25 year old French winger / attacking player perfectly fits the description of a versatile attacking player, who can play wide or through the middle.

He is set to become a free agent in the summer and Borussia Monchengladbach will lose him for nothing, if not doing a deal in January.

His stats are very impressive, making 71 Bundesliga starts so far, Marcus Thuram has 44 direct goal involvements, scoring 31 goals and getting 13 assists.

Out at the World Cup, he has made sub appearances for France against Denmark and Australia.

Borussia Monchengladbach have scored 28 goals in their 15 Bundlesliga matches and Marcus Thuram has been directly involved in 13 of the 28 goals, scoring 10 already and getting three assists.

The Athletic report that a number of right-backs have been watched and the idea is to bring in a younger player to come in and improve whilst acting as cover for Kieran Trippier. Harrison Ashby has been regularly linked and the West Ham 21 year old is another who has turned down a new contract and would / could leave in the summer without a transfer fee. West Ham would still get development compensation but that figure would be lower than if they do a deal and sell him next month.

The emphasis definitely appears to be a continuation of bringing in Newcastle United signings for the longer-term.

The vast bulk of Newcastle’s spending, over £140m, in 2022 has been on three players, when they signed – Isak was 22, Botman also 22, whilst Bruno G was 24. So a 25 year old Thuram would be a perfect fit as well, with his best years ahead of him.

More for the future, as well as possibly Harrison Ashby signing, The Athletic report that exciting teenage players are being targeted around the World. Amongst those who are being watched and could follow Garang Kuol to St James’ Park (and have been reported on already) are Andrey Santos – 18 year old midfielder who plays for Vasco da Gama in Brazil, and Maximo Perrone – 19 year old midfielder who plays for Velez Sarsfield in Argentina.

