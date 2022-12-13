Opinion

Eddie Howe Christmas 2021 to Christmas 2022 compared to what went before – Absolutely astonishing

Not a single Newcastle United fan would dispute that Eddie Howe has done a superb job at St James’ Park.

Well if they did dispute that fact, for whatever reason, then they wouldn’t be much of a fan.

However, it is one thing knowing Eddie Howe has been absolutely astonishing for Newcastle United…and quite another when you start drilling down into what has actually happened. Crunching the numbers.

I have looked at two sets of stats.

Newcastle United in the Premier League between Christmas 2020 and Christmas 2021, then NUFC between Christmas 2021 and Christmas 2022.

Strap yourself in and have a stiff drink (or ten) handy, as there are some scary reminders of just how bad things got and even worse, just how much scarier they were on the way to becoming.

Newcastle United in the Premier League between Christmas 2020 and Christmas 2021

Played 43 Won 8 Drawn 13 Lost 22

37 points from a possible 129

Average points per game 0.86

Goals For 47 Goals Against 81

Average goals scored per game 1.09

Average goals conceded per game 1.88

Conceding 0 goals in a match – 5 times

Conceding 1 goal in a match – 11 times

Conceding 2 goals in a match – 27 times

Newcastle United in the Premier League between Christmas 2021 and Christmas 2022

Played 35 Won 20 Drawn 9 Lost 6

69 points from a possible 105

Average points per game 1.97

Goals For 55 Goals Against 32

Average goals scored per game 1.57

Average goals conceded per game 0.91

Conceding 0 goals in a match – 14 times

Conceding 1 goal in a match – 17 times

Conceding 2 goals in a match – 4 times

Yes there is a slight crossover, in terms of the first set of stats including some games when Eddie Howe was at Newcastle United, but he didn’t take charge of his first NUFC Premier League game until 35 days before Christmas 2021, so suggesting he was in some way responsible for the mess he walked into and inherited, is frankly ludicrous.

Indeed, the speed with which he turned things around is the obviously the incredible thing, beyond belief really.

A few standout comparisons…

Between Xmas 2020 and Xmas 2021 conceded two or more goals twenty seven times, then between Xmas 2021 and Xmas 2022 conceded two or more goals on only four occasions.

Both of those are outrageous, one stat outrageously bad, the other outrageously good. To go an entire year conceding more than one goal only four times, my head is spinning.

Picking up way more than twice as many points per PL game on average, 0.86 v 1.97.

Conceding less than half as many goals, 1.88 v 0.91.

This past year, 40% of PL matches Newcastle have kept a clean sheet, whilst Xmas 2020 to Xmas 2021 only 11% of PL games saw NUFC keep a clean sheet.

Christmas 2020 to Christmas 2021 saw Newcastle United win just 18% of their Premier League games, whilst Christmas 2021 to Christmas 2022 it has been a 57% winning ratio, more than three times higher!

Eddie Howe, miracle worker’.

