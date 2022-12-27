News

Eddie Howe asked whether this now a title challenge for Newcastle United…?

Eddie Howe had the task of preparing his Newcastle United team for the challenge of getting back into the groove after a six week enforced absence.

Six wins in a row before the Qatar World Cup.

Eight wins in a row now, a week after club football restart. With 16 goals scored in these last eight matches, only two goals conceded.

Where will this all end?

Despite going to the King Power and demolishing a team that had just win six of their last seven matches, Eddie Howe isn’t interested in talking about title challenges.

However, he is happy for Newcastle fans to dream, he even encourages it.

After all, if football fans can’t have dreams when their team is second in the table just before the halfway point in a season, when should they be allowed to dream?

Whilst he won’t talk of title challenges, Eddie Howe is happy to declare ‘We can do anything. The season is still young enough for all possibilities to exist for us. I want the fans to believe we can do anything.’

The bottom line is that it is Eddie Howe who has created these hopes, these dreams, these dare I say it, expectations.

This is not a run of form of six games, eight games, or even the whole of this season so far.

We are talking about a remarkable 2022, after inheriting a total shambles from Ashley and Bruce, with the backing of the new owners, Eddie Howe has overseen a Newcastle United Premier League run of form across the whole of 2022, which currently shows Played 35 Won 21 Drawn 8 Lost 6.

A win over Leeds on Saturday would take it to 74 points from 36 PL games in 2022, split across two seasons.

Across a full Premier League season of 38 games that average of points per game would get you to 78 points, maybe not quite enough to get a title win, though 81 was enough for Leicester City in the 2015/16 PL season, so maybe not necessarily too far off the pace.

Can Eddie Howe and his player extend this 2022 form over the course of the next 22 Premier League matches?

Who knows, but one thing for sure, I’m certainly looking forward to finding out what will happen.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Leicester 0 Newcastle 3:

“I would say that the performance was up there (with Newcastle’s best ones), when you consider the opposition and the game and the break, everything that has gone into preparing this game.

“To start in the manner that we did, was hugely important.

“Credit to the players for how they have attacked the game.

“We scored some very good goals and the general mentality of the group was very, very good after the break.

“Today was a big test for us and I’m delighted with how the players reacted.

“We can do anything.

“The season is still young enough for all possibilities to exist for us.

“I want the fans to believe we can do anything.

“Coming here, knowing how difficult it was going to be, the start was really important to us.

“The first half an hour we were excellent.

“It is a trademark goal for Miggy and a really good team move.

“Leicester showed their quality in the second half, it was difficult to get the ball.

“I was keen for us to go on and control the game more but I do think we minimised their threat.

“Credit to the team, it’s another clean sheet and that’s important.”

The Newcastle United fans buoyant, Eddie Howe asked whether this is now potentially a title challenge:

“My attitude won’t change to that…

“I have no problems with the supporters dreaming, talking, speculating about what we can achieve and no doubt the media will.

“I can’t control that.

“The only thing that we need to be mindful of internally, is just to focus on what we can control, our own thoughts and actions and how we train, how we prepare.

“Not look too far ahead, not listen to too much news and media, just focus on our training and make sure we focus on it game by game.

“This is the toughest league in the world and for a reason, our opposition no doubt will be watching us and preparing for us, so we have to be ready.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

