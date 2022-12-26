Opinion

Dulwich Hamlet Hipsters lecturing me about Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia takeover

Crystal Palace 2 Newcastle United 3, OK so it was the under 21s, but they played at Champion Hill, my “go to” on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon for live football, though Fulham was a good one back when they were in the old fourth Division.

Dulwich Hamlet of the National League South play at Champion Hill. A pokey little ground, with very little terracing and a sloping pitch, as my son pointed out, in his review of the Newcastle game last week.

So, Dulwich Hamlet are the clear winners of the most hipster club in London (closely followed by Clapton with their Clapton Ultras), I first went to Dulwich Hamlet back in 1999 and saw Peter Garland playing. What a player even then, a big lad who commanded the pitch. Keegan saw his talent but he never quite got there.

The gentrification of areas of London like Brixton and Peckham, and the rapid growth of social media, means Dulwich Hamlet regularly get crowds of 3,000+ and would get more with a bigger ground.

All around the ground are statements of inclusivity and positivity which I wholeheartedly agree with. Each year there is a game sponsored by the Unions and Trade union banners drape the ground. Being from Newcastle with grandparents who were miners, there is a resonance with me.

So, the vibe at Dulwich Hamlet is Left Wing with some of the football chants including left wing political reference, which in my opinion is great, until I check the young men chanting and think this is trendy for trendy’s sake. Are they really left wing? When push comes to shove, is this social media fabricated support real?

Who cares, they are at football and if they are supporting a local team, good on them.

The questioning of political allegiance brings me to my point.

After the game last week I was having a beer with friends. They went into one about the Saudi Arabia takeover at Newcastle (They have read Jonathan Liew in the Guardian no doubt).

Laying their left wing cards on the table with their right wing media fuelled accusations of how Newcastle were sportswashing and purchasing success.

I fully understood their point of view but what they did not get, appreciate, or understand, was the reality of the bigger picture.

I have mentioned this in two previous articles written by me on The Mag that Saudi Arabia works on the petrodollar and as such, is indirectly part of the USA and their world order. Any country with oil that has stood up to the USA (Venezuela, Iraq, Iran), well, enough said.

So, morality crisis for who? Are the Dulwich Hamlet fans who claim their left wing political credentials, real? Are they just posing

Me, my son and our Forest mates will find out on Boxing Day. I suspect there will be a good crowd but not the usual 3,000, as a lot of the hipsters will be back in the shires with their families and I will be in the bar, one eye watching the Hamlets but the other watching Newcastle beat Leicester on TV.

