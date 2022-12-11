News

Disappointment for Australia World Cup star Garang Kuol ahead of Newcastle United move

Last weekend, Garang Kuol almost completed a remarkable fightback with his Australian teammates.

Going 2-0 down to Argentina, the Newcastle United striker was one of a number of substitutes introduced as dreams faded of a famous victory for Australia and a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Then a 77th minute own goal pulled it back to 2-1 and amazingly all the momentum was now with the Aussies, with Argentina clinging on. The moment came, pretty much the last kick of injury time, a great turn and shot in the box seeing Garang Kuol so unlucky as Martinez was quick off his line and just spread himself, earning the bit of luck that saw his outstretched arm prevent the goal and subsequent extra-time.

Friday saw Messi and Argentina get the win that sees them now face Croatia for a place in the World Cup final.

For Garang Kuol and the other Australia World Cup heroes, they were mobbed by fans and media when returning from Qatar, but this weekend it has been a return to reality and the A-League.

Central Coast Mariners have five A-League matches in December, ahead of Garang Kuol formally becoming a Newcastle United player when the January transfer window opens, with then the 18 year old striker expected to head off to Tyneside. With an instant initial loan expected to be arranged with a club on the continent, to give the young striker more first team experience.

At 4am UK time this morning, Central Coast Mariners kicked off their first of five A-League matches this month and it was very definitely a case of a return to reality for Garang Kuol after the adventure in Qatar. A place on the bench yet again as he is still yet to start an A-League match, despite now having three caps for Australia, including two against France and Argentina.

The return to A-League action was home to Newcastle Jets and with the score at 1-1, Kuol introduced with half an hour to go.

Ahead of the World Cup, a series of inspirational sub appearances had seen the 18 year old positively affect a number of games, but this time it didn’t happen. In the end Central Coast Mariners sliding to a 2-1 defeat on their return to action.

The young striker still has to start his first league match (has started one cup game previously) but despite only fourteen career sub appearances and 358 minutes of A-League football played, has six goals so far and three assists.

Next up for Central Coast Mariners and Garang Kuol is a home match next weekend against Sydney FC.

When Garang Kuol and his World Cup squad mates arrived back in Australia, the media asked about what exactly will happen once we get to January and he officially become a Newcastle United signing / player, the 18 year old striker giving a short answer:

“Not too sure yet…but it’s exciting.”

As for how he had enjoyed his Qatar adventure, indeed, also making history, aged just 18 and 79 days, Kuol making his first World Cup knockout game appearance against Argentina, the youngest player to feature in a World Cup knockout match since a certain 17 year old Pele, back in 1958.

“Going one on one with Lionel Messi for a bit…

“It was unreal…a dream.

“It was pretty close (Kuol’s late shot), it was a pretty tough one to not go in and a good save (from Martinez).

“I was turning around and just tried to shoot but on the replay I could see the keeper rushed out.

“I think it is just a learning curve.

“I was telling myself that I would come on and score a goal, and Arnie (Aussie Head Coach Graham Arnold) was telling me to come on and do the same thing.

“We both have the same expectations.

“When I wasn’t able to score I was very disappointed but you sort of move on.

“People think that the players in Europe, they can fly or something, but we are all humans, we are all on two feet.

“I think the sport in Australia keeps growing, it keeps producing better and better players as time goes by.

“In the future, you will see a team that is at the same level as Argentina and Brazil.”

Hopefully before travelling to the UK / Europe, more valuable experience of first team football with Central Coast Mariners, where Newcastle United agreed he could stay on and play for the rest of 2022, after completing his signing at the end of September.

Here’s hoping the teenager can use the confidence gained from this World Cup to continue his progress.

Dan Ashworth was reported to be ‘instrumental’ in signing Kuol and that the NUFC Sporting Director had followed his development closely, with he (Ashworth) and the club encouraged by the teenage striker’s progress.

