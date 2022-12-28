Transfer Market

Dietmar Hamann believes Liverpool have finally signed their Joelinton

Dietmar Hamann has repeatedly urged Liverpool to make a move for Joelinton.

The former Newcastle United and Liverpool midfielder saying (see below) saying that the Brazilian would be the perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp.

Hamann coming to this conclusion after watching both Liverpool and Joelinton playing this season and last, the former German international picking out the Brazilian’s performance in the 3-3 against Manchester City in particular.

Dietmar Hamann summing up the Newcastle midfielder…’I think he’s someone who’s technically gifted, who’s a big lad, and has a great strike on him. I think that’s the type of player they (Liverpool) miss.’

Well, Dietmar Hamann now believes that the scousers have signed their Joelinton.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to buy Cody Gakpo from PSV for a reported £44m, Hamann telling Talksport he thinks the Dutch player can be their Joelinton 28 December 2022:

“They (Liverpool) have needed a player like him for the last few years.

“I don’t think they have enough of a goal threat from midfield.

“They are always a threat from set-pieces and that will be strengthened with his size and physicality. And in midfield, at times I feel they lack a bit of physicality.

“They don’t have a player who has the physicality that he has got.

“I always look at Joelinton as a player in the mould Liverpool needed because he can drive from midfield, he can head the ball, very good technically, and he has got a bit of pace about him as well.

“He is a great addition and I hope we see a lot of him in the next few weeks and months.”

Dietmar Hamann talking about Joelinton going to Liverpool (in his dreams!) – 30 August 2022:

‘Are you of the belief that Liverpool need to make a move for a player in the last few days in the transfer market? If so, then in what areas do they need strengthening?’

“Regardless of the injuries, I think if you look at Liverpool they have a fantastic goalkeeper, defence and up top they’re great as well.

“I think they need someone in midfield because they don’t get any goals from midfield.

“Last year I think they got 12 or 13 goals from midfield and I think Fabinho got about seven of them. That means the rest of the midfield scored about five goals between them. They haven’t got goals from midfield and I think that’s their achilles heel.

“I watched Newcastle United versus Manchester City last week and looking at that I think they (Liverpool) need a midfielder with presence.

“You look at Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Thiago, they’re all similar, tidy players, I think they could do with someone like Joelinton from Newcastle.

“I think he’s someone who’s technically gifted, who’s a big lad, and has a great strike on him.

“I think that’s the type of player they miss.

“Whether you can get him now with a few days of the transfer window left to go, I’m not too sure.

“If there’s one area where they could do with a player, it’s in midfield.”

Dietmar Hamann talking about Joelinton again – 2 November 2022:

“Liverpool are 14 or 15 points behind the top of the table now and I don’t think that one player makes up that many points.

“Danny Murphy is right to suggest Declan Rice is a very capable player but I think it depends on how Fabinho comes back into the season because he’s been really disappointing but he’s a really brilliant player.

“I would like Liverpool to sign someone a bit more adventurous, someone like Joelinton from Newcastle who has a physical presence, can get you a goal and he has the full package. A player like him would suit Liverpool down to the ground.

“I think getting a player of his quality in January is near enough impossible and that should’ve been done in the summer.”

