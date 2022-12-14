Opinion

Curious tale of Carlos Corberan, Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe

Steve Bruce arrived at St James’ Park back in July 2019.

He inherited a team / squad that had finished comfortably in mid-table the previous two seasons.

Indeed, Steve Bruce took over at a club where the previous season in the final 16 games, Newcastle had the fifth best form in the Premier League. In their last 28 PL games of that 2018/19 PL season, the eight best form in the top tier.

The new NUFC Head Coach was full of praise for the squad he had taken over, praising the quality and saying that from the very start, this would be a Newcastle United team that would be playing on the front foot under him.

In his time at St James’ Park, Steve Bruce was allowed to spend more than any previous Newcastle manager, especially when it came to net spend. Rafa Benitez had zero net spend in his time under Mike Ashley, Ashley himself declared that he had allowed Steve Bruce a £160m net spend.

Adding to the Rafa Benitez assembled squad, Steve Bruce was allowed to add the likes of Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Emil Krafth, Ryan Fraser, Joe Willock…

Yet the Steve Bruce era at Newcastle United ended in October 2021, with zero wins in the opening months of that 2021/22 season and the club looking nailed on for relegation.

However, rather than questioning the quality of Steve Bruce, the media were overwhelmingly questioning the quality of the Newcastle United team and squad. The media message was, how could Steve Bruce be expected to do anything with this lot, no manager in the World could be doing any better etc etc.

Eddie Howe arrived in November 2021 after Bruce’s sacking the previous month and turned the impossible to do anything with this lot, into a team / squad that had the third best form in the entire second half of that 2021/22 season. The Steve Bruce loyalists (journalists, pundits, football people etc) claimed this was solely down to players bought in January 2022.

Reality was that Trippier only started five PL games last season due to injury, Bruno only started 11 PL matches last season, whilst Eddie Howe missed other key players due to injury as well, such as Callum Wilson who only started two PL games in the second half of last season.

Reality was that the better form was massively down to the players Eddie Howe inherited from Steve Bruce, plus the contributions of low key January signings Wood, Targett and Burn.

Whilst Eddie Howe was doing his stuff at St James’ Park, repairing so much of the damage left behind by his predecessor, Steve Bruce was doing his stuff now at The Hawthorns.

At the start of February 2021, Valerien Ismael was sacked, West Brom fifth in the table at the time and set for a play-off place at the end of the season.

Steve Bruce though came in, declaring he was inheriting a great squad, that indeed rather than a play-off spot, he thought they were more than capable of getting automatic promotion in the top two.

Winning only four of his first 15 Championship matches, Steve Bruce did take West Brom out of the play-off places, by the end of the season they were mid-table, well out of the play-off spots and 21 points off the automatic promotion places.

Starting the 2022/23 season with only one win in 13 Championship matches, Steve Bruce had West Brom nailed on for relegation. Many journalists and pundits claiming that the team and squad Bruce under him, weren’t capable of any great expectations and the former Newcastle boss had a really tough job on his hands to do anything with them.

In the space of only 18 months, Steve Bruce had taken a fifth place team he said he could take up automatically, to now relegation certainties. Quite incredible.

The parallels with his time at Newcastle United quite uncanny.

Then the final part of the story, for now.

As well as Eddie Howe having Newcastle United thriving and third place in the table with so many of the players Steve Bruce als0 had at his disposal (Wilson, ASM, Krafth, Willock, Schar, Manquillo, Lascelles, Joelinton, Fraser, Almiron, Murphy, Longstaff etc etc)…I’m interested to see clear signs of West Brom also now in the recovery position.

After Steve Bruce was sacked on 10 October, a caretaker boss took charge for a few games, before than Carlos Corberan came in. He started off with a defeat to now second placed Sheffield United but has now won the next four in a row, the latest on Monday night when coming back to win away at Sunderland.

After Steve Bruce started the season with one win in thirteen, four wins in a row has seen Corberan lift West Brom out of the relegation zone and now looking like a decent team again, so different to the one that was on track for certain relegation under that other bloke.

If anybody ever doubted that the most important person at a football club is the manager, then time to think again.

