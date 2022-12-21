Opinion

Curious case of Sven Botman – This just doesn’t make sense

Sven Botman is class.

If you disagree with this, you either don’t have a clue about football, or you don’t have a clue who Sven Botman is.

If you are not a Newcastle United fan and it is a case of this latter reason above, then you do kind of have at least some mitigating circumstances for not appreciating greatness.

A curious case or what? Why isn’t Sven Botman being talked about outside Tyneside?

Well, I think at the heart of it is that this tale of Sven Botman and Newcastle United doesn’t fit in with the national media narrative of what they want to write about NUFC.

They dreamt of our football club buying up every over the hill former superstar going, paying them crazy money, then the whole thing imploding.

The only problem is, that instead of signing Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, Newcastle United signed Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman. Instead of spending ridiculous money on problem players in their thirties who are on their way out, Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners investing in a then 24 year old and two 22 year olds to be the beginnings of the heartbeat of the team for many years to come.

Even more confusing maybe, Newcastle DID add a trio of ‘older’ players, but they were Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Dan Burn for a combined £35m or so. Incredible business.

Going back to Sven Botman though, it surely sums up the media and punditry in this country, when the 22 year old has been so little talked about.

What makes it even more bizarre is that he wasn’t even an unknown quantity for anybody in the football industry who has anything about them. Sven Botman having been signed as a 20 year old by Lille and immediately having been one of their key players as they won Ligue 1 (ahead of PSG’s Neymar, Mbappe…) in 2020/21 and then Botman really impressed last season in the Champions League with Lille.

Knowing the way the lazy pundits and journalists tend to work in this country, I think that no doubt many of them (if they even registered Sven Botman in the first place…) probably look at him not even making the Holland squad for the Qatar World Cup, never mind making their team. Thus automatically thinking, well surely then he can’t be anything special. The truth is that the Dutch do have some seriously good options in defence, with the likes of Ake (Man City), de Ligt (Bayern Munich), de Vrij (Inter Milan) and van Dijk (Liverpool). Though I think it was a conscious decision by Van Gaal, to leave Sven Botman out of this World Cup squad and rely on the more experienced defenders who helped them get there, with Sven Botman set to be an emerging star for the Holland squad / team post-Qatar.

This though still doesn’t explain the lack of recognition for what he has done with Newcastle United already, in both the Premier League and the cups.

We are already at Christmas and Sven Botman is still to taste defeat with Newcastle United.

Imagine if this was the case and the 22 year old was playing for Man Utd and Liverpool, having signed in the summer…?

Sven Botman has made 16 first team appearances (13 starts and three coming off the bench) for Newcastle so far and has won 11 and drawn the other five.

The 22 year old started and played the full Man City 3-3 exhilarating Premier League match, whilst in his other 15 NUFC appearances, when Sven Botman has been on the pitch Newcastle United have conceded only five goals.

In 10 of his 16 appearances, Newcastle United haven’t conceded when the Dutch central defender has been on the pitch.

Reality is, Sven Botman has looked a class act.

Since August ended, the 22 year old has made 11 appearances and Newcastle have conceded only four goals in those games.

These are truly remarkable stats, for both Sven Botman and the rest of the team / squad, as well as Eddie Howe, yet it still appears to be going under the radar for so many in the media.

When you see such crazy prices paid in recent years for central defenders (Maguire, Fofana, Van Dijk etc), how did a unit such as Sven Botman, who is so solid AND so good on the ball, not attract wider interest from Premier League clubs?

It is no coincidence that in the last ten Newcastle United matches that Sven Botman has featured in, there have been nine NUFC wins, one draw and zero defeats.

For Newcastle United to sign players of the calibre of 22 year old Sven Botman for £30m+ in this crazy transfer market is just…crazy.

