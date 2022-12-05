Opinion

Coventry fans react to Mike Ashley eviction notice

Surely Coventry fans have been through enough by now?

Experiencing years and years of issues surrounding their stadium and the club’s ownership.

Then even worse, Richard Keys claiming to be one of them.

Now though, Coventry fans are facing a Mike Ashley fashioned situation.

The former Newcastle United owner serving an eviction notice on the football club, which was made public on Monday morning.

Mike Ashley, via his Frasers Group empire, giving the club notice to quit from their stadium with immediate effect, in terms of seemingly no more matches allowed to be played there. Unless something changes.

Mike Ashley and his Frasers Group, took ownership of the Coventry Building Society Arena in November (2022), this happened when buying up the three former operating companies that controlled the stadium.

Coventry fans, or at least many of them, not recognising the severe danger signs at the time.

Coventry City believing they had a pre-existing arrangement that would continue under the new ownership until 2031, with an agreed amount of rent to pay. Indeed, it has been widely reported that Ashley and his people had appeared to give that impression as well. Until receiving this eviction note anyway…

The owners of Coventry City on Monday afternoon have confirmed that they received this eviction notice and that Mike Ashley / Frasers Group have informed them that this eviction will only be stopped, if they sign a new agreement at a higher rent level than previously agreed AND only lasting until the end of this season, rather than going on until 2031.

Fair to say that the Coventry fans are less than impressed and are a little more understanding as to why Newcastle United fans spent some 13 years trying to persuade Mike Ashley to leave, after what turned out to be a very brief honeymoon period, before NUFC supporters realised exactly what Ashley was all about.

The consensus amongst many (most?) Coventry fans appears to be a belief that this is all part of a longer end game, with Mike Ashley wanting ownership of the football club as well as the stadium they currently / were playing at.

You have to feel every sympathy for these Coventry fans and as Newcastle supporters, we are just so relieved that 14 months ago we saw the back of him and his trampy advertising hoardings for good.

Coventry fans reacting via Sky Blues Talk to the Mike Ashley eviction news:

‘Newcastle fans online all full of support for our club and full of hate for Ashley as you can imagine.

They really can’t stand him to a degree that we may well come to appreciate…’

‘I didn’t follow them close enough to really understand why they hated him, but in the few weeks he’s been here I’m starting to get an idea.’

‘I think their hatred of him was greater than ours was at our lowest point under sisu, and they never, as fans, suffered as much as we did in terms of relegation and physical separation from our city.’

‘Hopefully the EFL will tell Ashley that he would never again pass the fit ownership test having behaved in this manner.’

‘As Keiran Maguire says on his podcast, there should be an independent regulator in football that would stop this happening.

Mike Ashley should not have been allowed to buy the stadium if there was even the slightest chance the club could be stopped from playing there.’

‘Ashley can shove his iced donuts and chavy clothing up his backside.’

‘However this plays out, it took a while for the fans of NUFC to hate Ashley.

This time round our fans hate him before he’s even started.

No doubt he wants to buy the club on the cheap.’

‘In the Mike Ashley takeover thread a few weeks ago I mentioned he definitely wanted the club and we’d see some subtle signs of that soon.

Turns out my “source” doesn’t quite understand what subtle means!’

‘Worst case scenario we’ll sign up to the offered agreement until 2023.

At which point whoever currently owns us will sell to Ashley. See what league we’re in.’

‘Still can’t believe that people thought a man who is universally despised by two football clubs with ginormous fanbases sniffing round CCFC was welcome news.’

‘MA wants the old contract replaced with this one to get through to the end of this season, when he will put further pressure on to get the club, but limiting the damage to the on-field part of the club.’

‘Thanks, Big Mike! What a great owner he would be.’

