Confirmed Newcastle team v Rayo Vallecano – Trippier, ASM, Pope and Botman all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Rayo Vallecano has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping to get his squad into shape for the big restart.
Only three days until the League Cup clash with Bournemouth, only nine days until Premier League action at Leicester.
Today’s friendly kicking off at 12.30pm.
Newcastle team v Rayo Vallecano:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Shelvey, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, ASM, Wood
Subs:
Gillespie, Carlyon, Scott, Brookwell, Stephenson, Crossley, Ndiweni, Turner-Cooke, Murphy, Miley
Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:
Thursday 8 December 2022 – Al-Hilal v Newcastle (5pm (UK time)) Friendly – Watch on NUFC TV
Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly
Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round
Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime
Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)
Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player
Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport
