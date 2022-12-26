News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester – Bruno, Joelinton, Botman, Wood all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to get his side straight into Premier League winning ways again, after the enforced World Cup break.

Newcastle United aiming to make it six wins in a row in the Premier League.

Today’s Premier League match kicking off at 3pm.

Newcastle team v Leicester:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

The big news is Chris Wood replaces Callum Wilson.

Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson, Murphy, Fraser

Wilson not on the bench either, whilst Jonjo Shelvey another missing from the matchday squad. Callum Wilson started on Tuesday night against Bournemouth, whilst Shelvey came off the bench.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup qauarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

