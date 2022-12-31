News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds – Almiron, Trippier, Joelinton, Bruno all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds has now been announced.

Eddie Howe aiming to make it six wins in a row in the Premier League.

A victory today at St James’ Park would actually make it nine wins in a row, in all competitions.

So at St James’ Park today, this is who we will be watching…

Newcastle team v Leeds:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

So an unchanged team from the one that hammered Leicester.

Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson, Murphy

Great to see Callum Wilson back in the matchday squad, along with ASM giving Eddie Howe excellent alternatives from the bench if needed.

As a small aside.

After the Leeds match, the next nine Newcastle United games that are confirmed so far, all nine of them are to be shown live by the various broadcasters.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

