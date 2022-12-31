Confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds – Almiron, Trippier, Joelinton, Bruno all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds has now been announced.
Eddie Howe aiming to make it six wins in a row in the Premier League.
A victory today at St James’ Park would actually make it nine wins in a row, in all competitions.
So at St James’ Park today, this is who we will be watching…
Newcastle team v Leeds:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood
So an unchanged team from the one that hammered Leicester.
Subs:
Darlow, Lascelles, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson, Murphy
Great to see Callum Wilson back in the matchday squad, along with ASM giving Eddie Howe excellent alternatives from the bench if needed.
As a small aside.
After the Leeds match, the next nine Newcastle United games that are confirmed so far, all nine of them are to be shown live by the various broadcasters.
Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:
Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)
Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player
Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)
Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport
