Confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Wilson, Trippier, Schar, Pope and Bruno all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to get his side straight into winning ways again, after the enforced World Cup break.

Newcastle United aiming for a place in the quarter-finals.

Tonight’s League Cup match kicking off at 7.45pm.

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

I think quite clearly Eddie Howe has gone full on with his team tonight, the first choice eleven, in his opinion.

Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

