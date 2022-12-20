Confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Wilson, Trippier, Schar, Pope and Bruno all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping to get his side straight into winning ways again, after the enforced World Cup break.
Newcastle United aiming for a place in the quarter-finals.
Tonight’s League Cup match kicking off at 7.45pm.
Newcastle team v Bournemouth:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
I think quite clearly Eddie Howe has gone full on with his team tonight, the first choice eleven, in his opinion.
Subs:
Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy
Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:
Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round
Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime
Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)
Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player
Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]