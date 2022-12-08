News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Al-Hilal – Botman, ASM, Joelinton, Shelvey all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Al-Hilal has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to get his squad into shape for the big restart.

Only 13 days until the League Cup clash with Bournemouth, 18 days until Premier League action at Leicester.

Today’s friendly kicking off at 8pm local time, 5pm UK time.

Newcastle team v Al-Hilal:

Loris Karius, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles (c), Sven Botman, Jamal Lewis, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood

Subs:

Mark Gillespie, Dan Burn, Alex Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Miguel Almirón, Ryan Fraser, Jay Turner-Cooke, Lewis Miley, Dylan Stephenson

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Thursday 8 December 2022 – Al-Hilal v Newcastle (5pm (UK time)) Friendly – Watch on NUFC TV

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

