News

Confirmed England team v Senegal – A win will send Gareth Southgate’s team into quarter-finals

Gareth Southgate has named his England team v Senegal.

The match kicking off at 7pm on Sunday night.

Sunday afternoon saw France beat Poland 3-1, so the French await England in the last eight if Southgate’s team are successful tonight.

The confirmed England team v Senegal:

Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Saka, Kane

So just the one change from the team that beat Wales, Saka replacing Rashford.

The Newcastle United trio of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson starting from the bench.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

So the first quarter-final now known, Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December).

Last 16

Japan v Croatia (Monday 5 December – 3pm) BBC1

plays the winners of…

Brazil v South Korea (Monday 5 December – 7pm) ITV1

Bruno Guimaraes hoping his sub appearance in the Brazil defeat against Cameroon (when replacing the very poor Fred) might have pushed him a little more into Tite’s thoughts ahead of the last sixteen match.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France 3 Poland 1

plays the winners of…

England v Senegal (Sunday 4 December – 7pm) ITV1

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm) ITV1

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm) ITV1

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

