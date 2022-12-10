Confirmed England team v France – A win will send Gareth Southgate’s team into semi-finals
Gareth Southgate has named his England team v France.
The match kicking off at 7pm on Saturday night.
Saturday afternoon saw a remarkable result, Morocco continuing their amazing run of form when beating Portugal 1-0, so Morocco await England in the last four if Southgate’s team are successful tonight.
The confirmed England team v France:
Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Saka, Kane
The same team that started in the 3-0 win over Senegal.
The Newcastle United trio of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson starting from the bench.
The France team is…
Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud
Remaining Qatar World Cup schedule:
Friday 9 December
First Quarter-Final
Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)
Second Quarter-Final
Holland 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)
Saturday 10 December 7pm
Third Quarter-Final
Morocco 1 Portugal 0
Fourth Quarter-Final
England v France (7pm)
Tuesday 13 December
First Semi-Final
Croatia v Argentina (7pm)
Wednesday 14 December
Second Semi-Final
Morocco v England or France
Saturday 17 December
Third place play-off (3pm)
Sunday 18 December
Qatar World Cup Final (3pm)
