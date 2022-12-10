News

Confirmed England team v France – A win will send Gareth Southgate’s team into semi-finals

Gareth Southgate has named his England team v France.

The match kicking off at 7pm on Saturday night.

Saturday afternoon saw a remarkable result, Morocco continuing their amazing run of form when beating Portugal 1-0, so Morocco await England in the last four if Southgate’s team are successful tonight.

The confirmed England team v France:

Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Saka, Kane

The same team that started in the 3-0 win over Senegal.

The Newcastle United trio of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson starting from the bench.

The France team is…

Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Remaining Qatar World Cup schedule:

Friday 9 December

First Quarter-Final

Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

Second Quarter-Final

Holland 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)

Saturday 10 December 7pm

Third Quarter-Final

Morocco 1 Portugal 0

Fourth Quarter-Final

England v France (7pm)

Tuesday 13 December

First Semi-Final

Croatia v Argentina (7pm)

Wednesday 14 December

Second Semi-Final

Morocco v England or France

Saturday 17 December

Third place play-off (3pm)

Sunday 18 December

Qatar World Cup Final (3pm)

