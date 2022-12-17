Opinion

Concerns as 15 Newcastle United players missing from Saturday matchday squad v Rayo Vallecano

There were 21 Newcastle United players announced in the matchday squad v Rayo Vallecano.

Eddie Howe hoping to get his squad into shape for the big restart.

Only three days until the League Cup clash with Bournemouth, only nine days until Premier League action at Leicester.

These were the 21 Newcastle United players named at 11.30am…

Newcastle team v Rayo Vallecano:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Shelvey, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, ASM, Wood

Subs:

Gillespie, Carlyon, Scott, Brookwell, Stephenson, Crossley, Ndiweni, Turner-Cooke, Murphy, Miley

Some nice surprises in the starting eleven, with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier unexpected.

However, also a surprise that no Newcastle United players from the current PL first team squad (Gillespie wasn’t included in the official NUFC PL squad for the first half of the season) were named amongst the subs.

Altogether, 15 Newcastle United players from the current first team squad missing today.

As well as Krafth (who I haven’t included in the 15) who is ruled out for the season and not included in the current NUFC first team squad, no surprise that long-term injured Isak and Dummett are also missing today.

Wilson, Schar and Bruno not included either, but no surprise there either, as just returned from Qatar this past week.

However, the club released training images this week of Wednesday’s session and amongst those in the images were Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie, yet none of them included in today’s matchday squad.

Elliot Anderson was missing from the midweek training images and also missing today.

Nothing official from the club as yet but rumours that at least some (hopefully most!) absences are due to certain payers taking part in a held a behind closed doors match on Friday.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Thursday 8 December 2022 – Al-Hilal v Newcastle (5pm (UK time)) Friendly – Watch on NUFC TV

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

