News

Club make public why both Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey not named in Newcastle squad v Leicester

At 2pm the Newcastle United team was announced to play Leicester City, Callum Wilson the only change from the Bournemouth cup match six days earlier.

The NUFC number nine missing from the substitutes bench as well.

Not surprisingly, some Newcastle United fans wondering if the decision to play a full strength team in the Carabao Cup had backfired.

However, a relief to hear the club reveal via social media, after the matchday squad had been announced, that it is ‘illness’ preventing Callum Wilson being involved today, rather than an injury picked up against Bournemouth (or in training).

Wilson played 76 minutes on Tuesday night and had been heavily featured in Friday’s training images released by the club, so seemingly bad timing for the illness to cause Callum Wilson to miss this Leicester game, though hopefully ok for Leeds on Saturday.

Jonjo Shelvey was missing from Friday’s training images AND is also missing altogether from Newcastle’s squad today.

The club revealing that it is a calf injury that has ruled the midfielder out. The news on Shelvey is far worse, with some journalists reporting that he could be missing for a couple of months, which takes us up to around the end of February.

This is a time period when Eddie Howe could do with as many players as possible available, because if the team continue to progress in the cups, there could be around 15 matches to be played for Newcastle United by the time we reach March.

Newcastle team v Leicester (3pm kick-off):

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson, Murphy, Fraser

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup qauarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

