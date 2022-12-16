Transfer Market

Christian Pulisic reacts to transfer speculation – Newcastle United and Manchester United interest claimed

Christian Pulisic has been regularly linked with Newcastle United in recent days / weeks.

Signed as a 20 year old in January 2019 from Borussia Dortmund for £58m, the attacking midfielder / winger has experienced a similar time at Stamford Bridge as so many other big money signings.

His time on the pitch dwindling all the time, with Christian Pulisic making 19, 18 and then 13 starts in the Premier League these past three seasons.

Whilst the current one has seen him start only three PL matches and become a regular off the bench, if getting on the pitch at all. One of those sub appearances at St James’ Park in November, Christian Pulisic coming on in the second half as United won 1-0.

Whilst a bit player for Chelsea these days, Christian Pulisic is one of the star turns, if not the star turn, for the USMNT, getting a goal and two assists in his four appearances at the Qatar World Cup. Appearances which included Pulisic and his teammates dominant against England and unlucky not to win.

Despite his opportunities becoming ever more limited, Christian Pulisic has an impressive record with Chelsea. Only getting 67 starts (all competitions, plus 39 sub appearances) for Chelsea these past three and a half years, yet 38 direct goal involvements, scoring 24 and 14 assists.

Despite impressing this past month for the USMNT in the Qatar World Cup, Pulisic still appears to have no future at Stamford Bridge.

With only 18 months on his contract remaining, it appears inevitable that Christian Pulisic will leave Stamford Bridge in January or summer 2023. The question is where?

As well as claimed Newcastle United interest, the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal are all alleged to want him. Rather bizarrely, journalists ready to claim that one or more of these clubs will try and get Pulisic on loan in January. Which looks a non-starter for me, with Chelsea struggling in mid-table and already having a tough enough time trying to get a top four place. If he was to go to a Premier League club in January, then surely it would only be on a permanent sold basis.

Christian Pulisic has now been speaking to the Indirect Podcast and reacting to the transfer speculation…

“Right now I’m absolutely back at Chelsea.

“Focused and ready to finish the season.

“But you know how things work in football….

“Things change quickly and anything can happen.

“At the moment, I am just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea, because that’s where I am right now.”

No surprise that Christian Pulisic plays the question with a straight (Baseball?) bat, nothing to be gained by him, if saying he is definitely leaving or whatever.

However, reading between the lines, it becomes quite obvious that it is only a question of when, not if, Pulisic leaves Chelsea.

Watching the World Cup has reminded everybody of what an exciting player he can be, interesting to see what, if anything , happens when we get to January.

