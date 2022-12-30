Opinion

Champions League football – I’m confident it is returning to Newcastle United after two decades

Newcastle United went into the World Cup behind only Arsenal and Man City in the table and comfortably in the top four spots that deliver Champions League football at the end of the season.

Heading into the Leeds game this weekend, we sit in the same position after comfortably hammering Leicester 3-0 away.

The temporary stay in second, coming to an end on Wednesday night when Man City won 3-1 at Elland Road.

The debates amongst Newcastle fans have covered a variety of topics…

Can we remain in the top four and a Champions League spot by the end of the season.

The January transfer window set to open and who supprters would like the club to sign.

Whilst for others the cups take priority over our position in the Premier League.

For some, the big question is NUFC potentially landing the grand prize and winning the title.

The bottom line of course is that not so long ago, the idea of finishing in the top four was the impossible dream….and anyone who suggested such things would have been laughed out of toon for talking such rubbish. Unless of course that is, you were talking about top four in the Championship…

That of course was until the change of ownership and head coach, Eddie Howe and his coaching staff producing a remarkable turn around on the pitch. The fans responding, giving it their utmost in helping to driving the team to get results on the pitch.

It’s been really quite something and any award for the best Premier League manager in 2022 should certainly go to Eddie Howe.

The past 12 months has seen nobody else achieve anything like what Eddie has accomplished, taking a team from 19th and almost certain relegation, to a team sitting in third. NUFC with now the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding only 11 goals in 16 PL games this season (only 12 conceded in 19 matches in all competitions).

A defensive record that’s never happened with Newcastle in the Premier League previously and at the same time, the team that at the other end of the pitch is averaging exactly two goals per game after 16 matches.

Looking at the statistics and progress of Eddie’s time in charge of Newcastle, everything points towards Champions League football at the end of the season.

We are on course for 78 points as it stands statistically with the current points per game average, a points total the great entertainers managed under Kevin Keegan back in 1996.

Even if I went back to the very start of when Eddie Howe took over, his 43 PL matches in charge have brought 76 points , an average of 1.77 points per match. So if I used that statistic on the remaining 22 fixtures it would give us another 39 points, taking NUFC to a total of 72 points.

Our remaining fixtures shows me Newcastle United have seven matches against septic six opposition, then fifteen against the rest.

To date we have averaged 0.86 points per match against the septic six under Eddie Howe and 2.21 points per match against every other PL team, so again that adds up to a total of 39 points on top of the 33 points we already have.

This season so far we have already improved our results against septic six opposition with eight points from five matches (two wins, two draws, one loss), so that equates to 1.6 points per game. Whilst against the others we have played 11 matches (seven wins, four draws) with 25 points to show for our efforts (at an average of 2.27 points per match).

So as you can see, Newcastle United have improved and are continuing to do so.

I think we clearly have a pretty good chance of top four, with 15 matches against opposition where we have won a total of 19 games , drawn eight and only lost twice under Eddie Howe (Leicester city and Everton away from home last season).

It signals to me a total points total of 72-78, which should get you Champions League football.

I don’t see Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all hitting more than 70 points. Maybe one or two potentially but not all four. Manchester United and Liverpool worry me the most when it comes to potential Champions League qualification.

So all in all, I’m pretty confident that for the 1st time in 20 years we will be playing Champions League football again next season.

The good times are about to get a whole lot better!

