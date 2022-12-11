Opinion

Castore Newcastle United 130 years anniversary celebration collection – Is this a joke?

Castore are talked about a lot.

Many of the mentions I do see from Newcastle United fans are not positive, with references to the quality of the official NUFC merchandise, time taken to deliver, availability and so on.

I have no idea how true / widespread this kind of experience actually is, all I know is what I have experienced when ordering Castore stuff since they got involved with Newcastle United (and after Mike Ashley left!!).

The handful of orders I have made, I haven’t any complaints.

The quality ok, arrived when I was expecting it to, the price is kind of what you accept you have to generally pay for Premier League club merchandise these days. Yes, like most of you, I would prefer to have the likes of Adidas or similar doing the NUFC official stuff instead, but it is what it is.

As for the negative comments I see about Castore, I am assuming that much of it is simply the kind of thing you would see when looking at comments about any major retailer / manufacturer, especially as it is usually only when something goes wrong that most people would bother taking to social media etc to mention anything.

Anyway, like thousands of other Newcastle United fans, I received an email from Castore, regarding their latest new range of items.

The email sent out on 9 December 2022 to coincide with the 130th birthday of Newcastle United…

‘THE NEWCASTLE UNITED ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION

CELEBRATING THE FIRST 130 YEARS

Adorned with the famous crest and suitable for all seasons, the Newcastle United anniversary collection exists for all Magpies to show their support, wherever they are.

Paying homage to the history of this great club, and all the iconic players that have graced the city since Newcastle United’s inception all those years ago, this collection is the perfect addition to any fan’s wardrobe.

Better Never Stops’

Interesting.

I was curious as to just how Castore would be ‘Paying homage to the history of this great club, and all the iconic players that have graced the city since Newcastle United’s inception all those years ago’…what innovative ways would they have found to capture this moment and do so with integrity and a touch of class?

This is what they have actually delivered when ‘Paying homage…’ to the 130 year history of Newcastle United:

Hmmm.

Not sure exactly what this has to do with the Newcastle United of 1892…but what I do know is that they have put ‘130 years’ next to a club crest / badge that is only 34 years old.

Hmmm.

Again, I’ve no idea what this has to do with 1892 era Newcastle United.

If I didn’t know better, I might think this was just a snazzy design they had randomly thought up for a jacket and then stuck the 34 year old crest / badge on it.

Hmmm.

To celebrate the magnificent 130 years history of your famous football club, we give you some pants.

They could at least have made them baggy ones…you know, like back in the day.

I don’t think snug fitting ‘Track Pants’ were quite the thing in the Victorian / Edwardian eras, or so I’m told.

Not sure exactly what I was expecting with this official Castore Newcastle United clothing range celebrating the 130 years history of our club.

I wasn’t expecting exact authenticity and a range of red and white items celebrating early 1890s Newcastle United…but I wasn’t expecting the items above.

My first thought was that it’s some kind of a joke, though apparently not!

