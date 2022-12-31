Opinion

Can we get Maximum Allan Saint-Maximin this season?

Another game, another win.

We are approaching the New Year and a home fixture which, if we don’t lose, would see us break our Premier League record for the most consecutive Newcastle United games without defeat in a single season.

Everything is going well but there is one player who will be looking on and wondering when he’ll be able to get his season back on track.

Last season we played Leeds at home in an early fixture. I was the contributor that covered the three positives and three negatives article for that fixture and one of the positives I took from that clash was the early season form of Allan Saint-Maximin. I felt that it could be the year that he took his game to a new level. Having scored three goals and four assists in both the 19/20 and 20/21 seasons, five games into 21/22 and Allan Saint-Maximin had two goals and two assists already.

Despite that blistering individual start, in a shocking collective beginning to the campaign, ASM only added another three goals and three assists in the following 30 games. It was still his best season for both goals and assists but he certainly didn’t take his game to the level I had anticipated. He almost seemed to struggle from the team around him getting better.

At the start of this season, I began to believe it could be this year that he does it. I’d read about the project within the Newcastle coaching team to maximise Maxi this season. He is still a point of contention in the fanbase, with some rating him highly, others wanting rid, but there is no doubting his talent.

I’ve always been an avid supporter of the Frenchman. I’m unapologetic in my appreciation of flair. Yes, it’s frustrating when he gives the ball away or limps around the pitch for twenty minutes, when things aren’t going his way. However, nobody gives you that feeling in your stomach when he’s racing at a defender at full pace.

Before his injury he had played four games this season and had one goal and two assists. His performance against Man City was one of the best we’ve seen from him and his goal against Wolves was possibly the best he’s scored. Injury issues then intervened and he’s since only made another four PL appearances, all from the bench for a total of 40 minutes. He’s managed to add one more assist.

Eight appearances (four starts, four as a sub) in now, one goal and four assists. Not a bad start to the season with goal contributions, on average, in 50% of his games. If he featured in every game for the rest of the season and continued that form, he would end up with another 10 goal contributions or so and have his best season. It’s unlikely he will play in all of them though and if he keeps not starting, that percentage is likely to drop further. It was 75% before his injury.

The question is, does he deserve to be getting back into the starting line-up and does he have a long-term future in this side? The team has done so well without him. Should we cash in during the transfer window and add some funds to help us go out and make a couple of new additions of our own?

I’d love to see Allan Saint-Maximin start against Leeds. I want him to get a run and see what he can do if he stays fit. It sometimes feels like he’s unfit or half fit for most of the season but, in his first three seasons, he was available a lot more often than not.

Over those three full seasons he averaged just over eight PL games out through injury. Last season he only missed three. This season he’s already hit that average of eight so is likely to far exceed it. However, whilst he is fit, I’d like to see him getting more than 10-20 minutes here and there.

We’ve had four magnificent Gallic wingers (and quite a few less than magnificent ones) in the Premier League era. How does he compare to them?

David Ginola was one of my first heroes in a Newcastle shirt. I loved Laurent Robert and Hatem Ben Arfa too. It’s interesting looking at the Premier League stats for each of those players (courtesy of TransferMarkt).

In chronological order:

It’s interesting going through these stats to see how closely all three of Ginola, HBA and ASM compare. All of them within a couple of per cent of each other in terms of goal involvements and all of them contributing a goal involvement in nearly a third of their appearances. I was also surprised to see how far ahead Robert was to any of them. Having a 12% advantage over ASM and 10% over the other two.

Something that all these players have in common is that whilst all could produce magic, in their eras they could be considered luxury players. All would happily run around with the ball at their feet but wouldn’t be as interested in tracking back. A consideration with ASM is that, until this season, he played in the worst side of these four.

Ginola and Robert both played in outstanding Newcastle teams, whilst HBA wasn’t always in a great Newcastle team but did have a wonderful season in the 2011/12 campaign, when we finished 5th.

It’s hard to make an argument for re-introducing Allan Saint-Maximin when we are on an 11 match unbeaten run (13 in all competitions).

Does his presence upset the balance of the team? Every member of the team grafts and presses together. Can he ever be a part of the first team unless he changes his playing style and produces the same level of effort as Almiron does on the opposite wing?

In my opinion, Eddie has created a team that is ideal to incorporate a player like ASM, or any of those other three French geniuses. He has a team full of grafters. With Joelinton on the left side of midfield you have a bloke that can cover loads of ground and make up for any lack of effort from the wing wizard.

Of course, if he did incorporate a high pressing element to his game it would be great and I’d say in his cameo appearances he has tried to do more of it. If ever there was a team that could afford a luxury though, I would say it is this one.

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

