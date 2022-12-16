Opinion

Can this last at Newcastle United?

So we find Newcastle United in third position at the resumption of the cup and league.

Isn’t it wonderful after all we have had to put up with for so long.

Can it last? I hope and pray it can and I believe it can get even better with a signing or two.

I have seen articles stating Newcastle United will be limited by Financial Fair Play (FFP) this window. I just wonder how this is calculated and manipulated to disenfranchise our club?

What amazes me is that the top teams who have accrued debt over the years from spending heavily and unwisely, are still able to buy more or less whatever / whoever they want. However, when it comes to Newcastle United and the new owners, there are conditions newly made up to keep the Geordies in the position the football higher ups believe we should be consigned to, ie the lower tiers of football in the Premier League.

The new / current Newcastle United owners are not going to allow this to hinder their goals of dominance and I am really surprised that some lawyer or barrister has not taken the Premier League to task.

No, this is a calculated plan to hobble our club in its future development to improve its position. It would be great to see our legal team take the PL / football authorities to task about this. After all, they bottled it the last time court action was going to proceed. We can but hope.

Looking to the second half of the season, we are in a fantastic position to go for both cups and league if injuries can be avoided. Not since 95-96 have I believed we could go into the next match and win, I just hope the lay-off has not interrupted our momentum or rhythm, with nearly a full squad to chose from I’m sure Eddie will be making every detail necessary count for both cups and league.

To be honest, I don’t care if Newcastle United win a cup this year, just so long as we do third or higher in the Premier League. Of course it would be great to do both but we should be grateful for one or the other. As we know, a Champions League position would change everything and open a floodgate of monetary sponsors all over the world, bring it on.

Now for something completely different…..Has anyone seen the documentary ‘Welcome to Wrexham’?

It’s a fascinating look at how the lower league clubs have to cope with everyday life. They were going to the wall a few years ago due to some unscrupulous dealings within the club. Fortunately, they were bought out by a pair of actors from America. I won’t go into their names, do the homework, it’s absolutely fascinating, and reminded me of what might have been if not for the Newcastle United takeover.

It’s a work in progress and well worth a look as it has a different perspective to the Premier League, it’s about survival and where the next money is coming from.

Hope this note finds everyone fit and well for the next part of the season!

Howe way the lads.

