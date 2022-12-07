News

Callum Wilson misses England training once again – Declan Rice also missing 3 days ahead of quarter-final

England have been training on Wednesday ahead of their match against France, with Callum Wilson absent.

Henry Winter of The Times stating that the Newcastle United striker is missing once again due to a ‘minor strain’.

Whilst the man from The Times reports that due to feeling unwell, Declan Rice also missed training today.

England take on France this Saturday at 7pm, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Declan Rice has of course started all four World Cup matches so far in Qatar.

Whilst Callum Wilson came off the bench against both Iran and Wales.

The picture is now a lot clearer for England out at the Qatar World Cup.

The Newcastle United trio of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson, now knowing along with the rest of their teammates, what stands between them and the final.

England route now to the final…

Quarter-finals

Saturday 10 December 7pm

England will play France

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 December 7pm

England or France, will play the winners of Portugal v Morocco

Final

Sunday 18 December 3pm

The most likely finalists from the other half of the draw would appear to be Brazil (they play Croatia) or Argentina (they play Holland), they are scheduled to meet in the semi-finals.

For Newcastle United fans, all eyes on later this month when club football returns. Only 14 days until the League Cup match against Bournemouth, 19 days until the Premier League game at Leicester.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

