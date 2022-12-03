News

Bruno Guimaraes second best for Brazil as man of the match Fabian Schar leads Switzerland into last 16

It was no surprise that Tite named a much changed Brazil team to play Cameroon BUT it was a major shock that Bruno Guimaraes was still missing from the starting eleven.

A poor display followed for Brazil, with Fabinho and Fred especially weak in midfield.

Cameroon seemingly had little to play for but pride and yet still this Brazil team featuring a majority of Premier League players, struggled to impose themselves.

Cameroon didn’t really create many / any great chances but Brazil were little better.

Arsenal’s Martinelli was the exception as he caused problems down the left with his pace and direct running, a level above most of his teammates.

Finally, Tite accepted the inevitable and dragged off Fred (how on earth does he get a game for Brazil???), Bruno Guimaraes at last getting on the pitch for his second World Cup match.

Brazil certainly looked better and more threatening for his introduction but still they couldn’t get the goal to set them on their way to a perfect nine points out of nine.

To their credit, Cameroon never stopped trying and got their reward in added time, a sucker punch goal from Aboubakar. His excellent header followed by the player pulling his shirt off and swiftly getting a red card, as this was his second yellow card offence.

A defeat for Brazil but Bruno Guimaraes can be pleased with his own personal performance, he and Martinelli the only two squad players to have given Tite something to think about, ahead of facing South Korea on Monday in the last 16.

BBC Sport visitors, rating only Martinelli above the Newcastle United midfielder.

As for Fabian Schar, after sitting out the opening two group games, the NUFC defender was recalled for this game that would decide who went through with Brazil.

A thrilling game saw the lead change hands between Switzerland and Serbia a number of times.

Shaqiri giving the Swiss a 20 minute lead, only for two goals in nine minutes from Mitro and Vlahovic to turn it around for Serbia.

Just before half-time, Embolo got a crucial equaliser. Then Freuler grabbed what proved the winner three minutes after the break.

Fabian Schar the star man as he led the defence against Serbia’s desperate second half attempts.

Switzerland running out 3-2 winners and qualifying, BBC Sport visitors then rating the Newcastle defender man of the match.

Switzerland now play Portugal on Tuesday in the last 16 and interesting to see whether Fabian Schar stays in the team after playing so well.

