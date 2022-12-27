Match Reports

Bruno Guimaraes moment that summed up magnificent Boxing Day – Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

With Christmas out of the way, it was time to get the real drinking and celebrating underway, as Newcastle United resumed life in the Premier League.

A first league game after the untimely / unnatural World Cup. There’d been a lot of talk about whether the tournament would disrupt our early season momentum.

That fear was slightly extinguished when we qualified for the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek. There were concerns before kick off as both Wilson and Shelvey were missing from the squad (It turns out Wilson missed due to illness and will hopefully be back by next weekend. Shelvey has a calf injury and will miss the next couple of months).

The game kicked off and if we thought we’d had all our presents, we’d be wrong. Amartey gifting us a penalty, inside two minutes, scything down Joelinton just inside the box.

If there’s one thing we can rely on from our Kiwi centre forward, it’s to dispatch a spot kick. He smashed it straight down the middle as Ward dived to his left.

Only four minutes later, Miggy Stardust resumed his role as the greatest player in the universe. Our phenomenal Paraguyan player linking up with the brilliant Brazilian baller in a sumptuous move. Almiron picked up a chipped ball down the line, cutting in from the right before laying it off to Bruno who guided it back into his path. Miggy ghosted between a pair of defenders before sweeping it into the bottom corner, 2-0, not even ten minutes on the clock.

Leicester looking punch drunk this Boxing Day.

It took more than twenty minutes for Leicester to provide anything resembling a threat. Daka beat the offside trap to have the Foxes’ best chance of the half. Pope came out and smothered and Daka couldn’t lift it over him. The block cannoned back off Daka’s chest but Botman slid across to stop the ball crossing the line. Daka had gone over Pope in the same move and tamely claimed a foul but nothing was given.

It was the same player that tried to power through minutes later but came up against our towering Dutchman. Botman eased Daka off the ball with little effort. Our old mate Ayoze had managed to get on the pitch due to an injury to Praet but was offering nothing.

There was still more left in the stocking in the first half. Trippier was cute to earn a corner, flicking the ball behind off a Leicester defender. He then proceeded to plonk it right on the head of Joelinton who nutted the ball beyond Ward. The King of Power scoring at the King Power.

Bruno had a go from outside the box but it was comfortable for the keeper. Wood could have doubled his tally after some excellent work from Willock down the left. He steered his left footed effort over the bar from just inside the box.

So 3-0 at half time with Vardy coming on after the break to try and offer up something else.

For all the first half pulsated and entertained, the second half was flat. Leicester couldn’t bring any inspiration to the party, despite dominating possession, and we didn’t seem to have the heart to push for humiliation. The game was wrapped up and both teams knew it.

Schar almost pulled off a Ben Arfa, surging forward from the halfway line, but was stopped before he got to the box. Our best chances came from second balls after corners. Almiron had a placed shot blocked and Willock scuffed a strike into the goalie’s arms. Both after Leicester had failed to fully clear a Trippier delivery.

I had been hoping for some substitutes to come on and try and spice up the second half. It wasn’t until the last ten minutes that ASM and Murphy were introduced. Willock and Almiron made way, with the latter treating himself to a half lap of honour and soaking up the deserved acclaim from our travelling support.

The Foxes had no cunning and Vardy couldn’t break the lines. He did get through once and tried to toe poke it past our man mountain between the sticks. Pope stretched a long leg out to deflect the effort onto the woodwork. The offside flag was quickly raised but Pope wasn’t to know and had saved terrifically well.

The lesser spotted South Coast Scot came on for a rare appearance and possibly one of his last.

Whilst Murphy raced through in stoppage time and rounded the keeper but his shot was remarkably deflected from crossing the line. The flag went up anyway.

Anderson came on to get a one-minute run out and that was that. It would have been nice to see Anderson get a bit longer, twenty or thirty minutes ideally, but we won 3-0 and were barely tested so who am I to criticise.

Moment of the match was Bruno sliding to intercept a pass on the halfway line and roaring at the crowd in celebration.

That attitude epitomises everything that is right about Newcastle under Eddie Howe.

That puts us into second in the Premier League for the time being. With Tottenham dropping points we now have a three point lead and dominant goal difference advantage over them in fourth. ‘Tis the season to be merry indeed. Ho Ho Howay The Lads.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

