Bruno Guimaraes cruises into World Cup last 8 without breaking sweat as Brazil smash South Korea

Bruno Guimaraes has coasted into the last eight of the Qatar World Cup.

The Newcastle United midfielder not breaking sweat as Brazil smashed South Korea 4-1.

The only exercise Bruno Guimaraes got on Monday night was during the post-match celebrations, as he remained on the bench throughout the 90 minutes plus added time.

The lack of time on the pitch must be very frustrating for the 25 year old BUT it is looking increasingly likely that he will have the consolation of a World Cup winners medal by the time he heads back to Tyneside.

Before this game kicked off, Brazil were favourites to win the whole competition.

After the game was over, I would say Brazil are overwhelming favourites now in most people’s eyes.

This first 45 minutes was easily Brazil’s best showing in Qatar so far and indeed easily the best football seen of any of the 32 teams.

They ripped South Korea apart and were four goals up in 36 minutes, indeed if they had reached double figures by half-time it wouldn’t have been a surprise. As pretty much every time they decided to step up a gear, they cut through the opposition with ease.

After the break it was a case of cruising through the remainder of the game without exerting too much energy, adding a few more outrageous flicks and tricks, plus using all their substitutions as they gave some key players some bonus rest. Tite even brought on third choice keeper Weverton with ten minutes to go, as he was the only squad member yet to get onto the pitch in this tournament up until that point.

South Korea actually ‘won’ that second-half but the reality was that Brazil played it out exactly as they wanted to.

The fans in the stadium and watching on TV will undoubtedly have wanted to see more goals but for Tite and his squad, it is all about giving them the best chance of winning the competition.

It is now Friday 3pm and a meeting with Croatia for a place in the semi-finals, with Neymar fully fit and their creative / attacking players in this kind of form, very difficult to see an ever ageing (certainly when it comes to their star creative players) Croatia stopping them.

Final scoreline:

Brazil 4 South Korea 1

Goals:

Vinicius Junior 7, Neymar 13 pen, Richarlison 27, Lucas Paqueta 36

Brazil team v South Korea:

Alisson (Weverton 80), Militao (Alves da Silva 63), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo (Bremer 72), Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar (Rodrygo 81), Richarlison, Vinicius Junior (Martinelli 72)

Tuesday night sees Fabian Schar and Switzerland take on Portugal at 7pm, so good luck to the NUFC defender as he attempts to become the fifth Newcastle player in the last eight of this World Cup.

England and the Newcastle trio of Pope, Trippier and Wilson progressed on Sunday night, all three were unused subs as England beat Senegal 3-0. Gareth Southgate’s side will now play France on Saturday night with a 7pm kick-off, for a place in the semi-finals.

Garang Kuol and Australia exited the competition on Saturday night when losing 2-1 to Argentina.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Japan 1 Croatia 1 after 90 minutes and then extra time, Croatia winning 3-1 on penalties

Brazil 4 South Korea 1

Brazil take on Croatia this Friday (9 December) at 3pm.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France 3 Poland 1

England 3 Senegal 0

France take on England this Saturday (10 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm) ITV1

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm) ITV1

The quarter-final for the victors in these two matches will be played on Saturday (10 December) at 3pm.

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

