Opinion

Bring on Charlton at St James’ Park!

Well, it has to be Charlton doesn’t it?

You would be a fool to write off any team, especially when they have just beat the side currently seventh in the Premier League, BUT if we are talking of a dream draw tonight, then it has to be Charlton Athletic.

Last night they got a brilliant result, seeing off Brighton at The Valley, the game going to a penalty shoot out after a goalless 90 minutes and the League One club triumphing.

These are the seven Carabao Cup results so far:

MK Dons 0 Leicester 3

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0

Southampton 2 Lincoln 1

Wolves 2 Gillingham 0

Blackburn 1 Nottingham Forest 4

Charlton 0 Brighton 0 (Charlton win 4-3 on penalties)

Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Tonight it is Man City v Liverpool (8pm) to decide the eighth club to make the League Cup quarter-finals.

As I say, no complacency whoever Newcastle United play BUT when you have a side currently eighteenth in League One, then they have to be the one you want to be drawn against tonight, when the quarter-finals are drawn following that Man City v Liverpool match.

A one in seven chance of Newcastle getting Charlton, a one in fourteen chance of getting Charlton at St James’ Park. So the odds are against that happening BUT the same chance as any other outcome happening.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks:

So as you see, as well as the club 18th in League One, the other five current possibilities for Newcastle to draw are the Premier League clubs in 5th, 13th, 18th, 19th and 20th, with of course either 2nd (Man City) or 6th (Liverpool) to be added tonight.

The odds have certainly favoured Newcastle United this season in the Carabao / League cup, away at League Two (currently 15th) Tranmere, then home to Palace and Bournemouth. You get some seasons, yes even at Newcastle United(!), where the draws really go your way, just look at 1998 under Kenny Dalglish. In the FA Cup we beat Everton (finished 17th in PL) and Barnsley (19th in PL) and Stevenage and Tranmere, then even got second tier Sheffield United in the semis. Unfortunately meeting title winners Arsenal in the final!

The way it has broken down at this stage, is that for me anyway, ideally you want to avoid the winners of the match tonight, Man Utd as well, plus an improving Leicester. It is not that I don’t think Newcastle could beat any of those, especially at home, but you have to hope we don’t get one of those.

The odds are certainly with us, as four of the seven possibilities are the team 18th in League One and then the three clubs in the Premier League relegation zone.

Whatever happens, in an ideal world we would see Shay Given (who is one of those conducting the draw tonight) pull Newcastle United out as the very first ball and give us another game at St James’ Park, then pull out pretty much anybody else, though very nice if it was Charlton and that would be all that separates Newcastle from a two-legged semi-final.

It could be some January!

I have just checked and the last time we did play Charlton at St James’ Park was way back on 28 October 2006 in the Premier League, it ended 0-0, not a scoreline that we would want this time and the dreaded penalties…

As for when the quarter-finals (and later stages) will be played.

The quarter-finals will be played the week commencing Monday 9 January 2023

Then the semi-final first leg is in week commencing Monday 23 January 2023

With the semi-final second leg in the week commencing Monday 30 January 2023

The Carabao Cup final at Wembley to be played Sunday 26 February 2023.

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

(Match Report – I do have these concerns when Newcastle United complete the expansion of St James’ Park – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe reflects on getting the job done – Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 and into the quarter-finals – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Independent ratings for all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Watch official Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 match highlights HERE including winning goal)

(Bournemouth boss proves to have vivid imagination when describing what happened at Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(United into the quarter-finals! Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Read HERE)

