Brendan Rodgers opens up on future of James Maddison and Newcastle United

The summer 2022 transfer window saw Newcastle United follow up their ongoing interest in James Maddison by making two offers.

Leicester City turned both bids down and the midfielder stayed with the Foxes.

However, James Maddison has continued to refuse to sign a new contract and only 18 months remain before his current deal is set to end in June 2024, when he could potentially leave for nothing.

That is surely not going to be allowed to happen, especially with the Foxes already likely to lose Tielemans in the summer for zero pounds, as his contract ends in June 2023 and he has knocked back all new contract offers so far.

So as things stand with James Maddison, it would appear a knocking bet that he will leave Leicester in one of these next two windows.

In the summer, Brendan Rodgers was asked about Newcastle United bidding for the player and the opening offer which was widely reported as £40m, the Leicester boss reacting at the start of August with…’It is not for me to put valuations on the players but that (£40m) might just cover three-quarters of his left leg.’

I think fair to say that in this current transfer market, £40m would have been a relative bargain for James Maddison.

The big question of course is how Leicester City are going to approach this January 2023 transfer window and now Brendan Rodgers has been asked whether he’s had any assurances that the 26 year old won’t be sold next month…

“Yes, absolutely.

“The key focus is getting him fit and getting him out on to the field again.

“He (James Maddison) is someone who I want to keep here.

“He is a top player and I have been given no indication that we have to do anything (sell him) with James in January.

“I don’t think anything changes on that front.

“My focus is on improving the squad and that is what I want to do.

“I don’t know (whether Newcastle United are still trying to buy James Maddison), ask Newcastle United, not me.

“When you have good players it (interest from other clubs) is a good sign.

“They will always be coveted by other teams.

“I’m confident those players will (still) be here (after the January 2023 window).

“Newcastle United have signed players who have improved the dynamic of their team.

“They are trying to build something there and they will improve, they will get better.

“I am sure they will strengthen their squad (in January) and they will have the motivation to stay there (near the top of the Premier League).”

The fact that Newcastle United now play Leicester City twice in the space of a couple of weeks, will only stimulate yet more speculation on the future of James Maddison.

Monday’s game coming six days before the next window opens and then the cup match falling on the tenth day of the January 2023 transfer window.

As for Brendan Rodgers saying he doesn’t see James Maddison leaving, well he is going to say that regardless isn’t he, as pretty much all managers do the same, whether or not the player then ends up leaving.

