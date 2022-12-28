Transfer Market

Brendan Rodgers confirms worrying James Maddison news – January transfer looking very unlikely

As Newcastle United hammered Leicester City, James Maddison watched on from the stands.

Yesterday (Tuesday), we reported (see below) that a local journalist down there, said Brendan Rodgers had told him that there was worrying news on the midfielder’s injury, saying the feeling of pain in the knee had moved.

The Foxes knocked back two Newcastle bids in the summer James Maddison and with speculation continuing to mount ahead of the January 2023 window that a third offer from NUFC could be on its way, many Leicester fans were quick with the conspiracy theories (also see below), claiming this was a smokescreen and rather than any injury worry, it was simply to cover up the ‘fact’ that the player will sign for Newcastle imminently.

Well on Wednesday, the conspiracy theorists may be having second thoughts.

At his press conference after losing to Newcastle and ahead of playing at Liverpool on Friday night, Brendan Rodgers has updated all of the media on the James Maddison situation…

“He hasn’t trained with the squad.

“He was clearly getting treatment out in Qatar and he and the medical team deemed him okay to train.

“He was available for games for England.

“He’s come back here, looked to do some work, and then felt a pain in a different part of his knee.

“The medical team have assessed that.

“He tried to go out and do some multidirectional work and he was getting a pain from that.

“The medical team and the Club have gone down to London to get another opinion on it and to see where he’s at.

“That’s where we’re up to at this moment in time.”

Who knows if a move to Newcastle United was potentially going to happen in January 2023 BUT I definitely can’t see it now. I can’t see how James Maddison would get through a medical any time soon, if a move was agreed with any club.

Interesting to hear as well that Brendan Rodgers changed this week’s plans due to what happened in the defeat to Newcastle United:

“We were due to have the day off yesterday (Tuesday), but we came in and talked about the Newcastle game and assessed it – and used that as a lever to move on.

“These guys have got so much heart and mentality, to have turned this season around.

“Liverpool away is always a difficult game but it’s a great challenge for us.

“Challenges are there to be overcome and it’s a great opportunity for us to get back out there in a fantastic game.”

To be honest, I can see Leicester getting something on Friday night. Newcastle made them look a lot worse than they are and Rodgers had them on a run of six wins in their last seven games, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one, which was to Man City.

Leicester fans reacting to that latest James Maddison update from the BBC Sport Leicester journalist:

‘Really good medical not to know what the problem is for seven weeks. Unfathomable.’

‘If you believe that in this day and age with the finest medics and physiotherapists at his disposal then you’ll believe anything. Something going on here.’

‘There is something going on with Maddison. What Rogers says here directly contradicts what his assistant manager fobbed media off with after MK Dons win, when he said then there was no issue with JM. Someone is lying. Arguably both are not being entirely honest.’

‘Oh I know when his return will be! When he’s running out on the pitch in a Newcastle shirt.’

‘I was talking to a couple of fans coming out the KP today, it was discussed that we will never see Maddison in a City shirt again.

We all came to the conclusion that his transfer to Newcastle is a done deal.’

‘Which must have been the case in Qatar? Odd that England declared him back in training, fit & available for selection from game 3 on…?’

‘There is no time frame next time he’ll be playing is in a Newcastle shirt.’

‘Must of got injured at the darts.’

‘Maddison is gone , unless we make some significant signings in January this club is in big trouble.’

‘Faking an injury to get a cheaper move in jan…’

